Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Spotted With Anime Visor In Team Practice

May 31, 2023, 3:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU running back and newly acquired New Orleans Saint Jamaal Williams wore an anime visor in practice on Wednesday.

William’s worse the visor at New Orleans’ Organized Team Activities, voluntary workout activities during the 9-week official offseason program.

Williams is coming off the best season of his career. He posted highs in touchdowns, total yards, and even broke off the longest rush of his career at 58 yards.

In 30 games as a Lion, Williams recorded 1667 yards, 20 touchdowns, and averaged 56 yards per game.

New Orleans Saints Sign Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams

Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams is signing a multi-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Williams spent the last two seasons as a member of the Detroit Lions.

The contract was later revealed to be $12 million over three years. $8 million is fully guaranteed.

He led the entire NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Williams had his fair share of memorable moments in Detroit. He helped the Lions attain their first positive record in five years in 2022.

RELATED: Instant Replay: Jamaal Williams, Penei Sewell Play Lions ‘Guess Who?’ Game

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

