Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Spotted With Anime Visor In Team Practice

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU running back and newly acquired New Orleans Saint Jamaal Williams wore an anime visor in practice on Wednesday.

William’s worse the visor at New Orleans’ Organized Team Activities, voluntary workout activities during the 9-week official offseason program.

Jamaal Williams showed up with an anime visor at OTAs 🔥 @jswaggdaddy (via @nofnetwork) pic.twitter.com/SlunIYp7V0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2023

Williams is coming off the best season of his career. He posted highs in touchdowns, total yards, and even broke off the longest rush of his career at 58 yards.

In 30 games as a Lion, Williams recorded 1667 yards, 20 touchdowns, and averaged 56 yards per game.

After leading the league in rushing TDs in 2022, Jamaal Williams is headed to New Orleans! 💪@jswaggdaddy | @Saints pic.twitter.com/RInkAPZV6o — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2023

Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams is signing a multi-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Williams spent the last two seasons as a member of the Detroit Lions.

Saints and former Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams have agreed on a 3-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

The contract was later revealed to be $12 million over three years. $8 million is fully guaranteed.

Jamaal Williams’ deal with the Saints is for three years, $12 million, including $8 million fully guaranteed. https://t.co/WyUYpoJRCw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

He led the entire NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Williams had his fair share of memorable moments in Detroit. He helped the Lions attain their first positive record in five years in 2022.

