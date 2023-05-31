Cam Whitmore NBA Draft Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider in June is Villanova wing Cam Whitmore.

With a top 10 pick, the 16th pick, and the 28th pick in the first round, the Jazz will work out an enormous swath of players projected to be selected throughout the draft.

Let’s look at how lottery pick Cam Whitmore performed in his lone season at Villanova, and how he’d fit with the Jazz.

Cam Whitmore Strengths

Averages: 12.5 ppg | 5.3 RPG | 0.7 APG | 47 FG% | 34 3Pt % | 70 FT%

When watching Whitmore, his physicality with the ball in his hands immediately jumps off the screen.

The freshman has an NBA ready at just 18 years old standing just under 6-foot-6 with a chiseled 235 frame.

Whitmore’s combination of build, athleticism, and ballhandling is rare, and when mixed with his age gives him a higher ceiling than most other players projected to be selected outside of the top three picks in this year’s draft.

The Villanova product has an excellent first step, embraces contact, and can contort his body to get shots off against more experienced defenders at the college level. Whitmore isn’t afraid to attack the paint where he finishes easily above the rim for highlight reel dunks, even in the halfcourt.

Though he wasn’t a prolific three-point shooter, Whitmore knocked down at least one deep ball in 19 of his 26 appearances in college, showing it will likely be a part of his arsenal throughout his career.

The Maryland native uses his athleticism and physicality on the defensive end to secure rebounds, grabbing a healthy 5.3 boards per game.

While there were clear lapses in effort during his freshman season at Villanova, Whitmore has the motor to become s strong defender when considering his length and athleticism.

Few players in the lottery will benefit more from NBA spacing than Whitmore who will see wider lanes and the next level allowing him to better utilize his upper-echelon athleticism while having better screen setters to free him up.

Due to his size and versatility, Whitmore could potentially play, and defend four positions in the NBA depending on the lineup around him.

Cam Whitmore Weaknesses

Whitmore was a bizarrely poor passer as a freshman, recording just 19 assists to 42 turnovers, giving him one of the worst assist-to-turnover ratios in college basketball, especially among wings.

While some of his assist numbers may be chalked up to Villanova’s less-than-fluid offense, Whitmore too often just put his head down and never looked for his teammates.

With as much pressure as the wing put on the rim, he should have easily found his teammates for open three-point shots, but rarely considered passing.

Despite his elite physicality and willingness to use his body in the paint, Whitmore rarely went to the free-throw line and was only an average shooter at the stripe.

For a projected go-to scorer at the next level, the potential top-five pick rarely had explosive scoring outings, breaking the 20-point barrier only three times during his college career (again this may be due to Villanova’s mediocre offense).

Cam Whitmore Overall

Considering he is younger than most freshmen in this class, and with his already elite physical tools, Whitmore is the type of prospect that NBA teams yearn for in hopes of developing them into All-Stars caliber players.

There are deserved questions about Whitmore’s game, specifically his feel, bouts of selfishness, and the occasional sloppy effort on the defensive end, but if those areas improve, he offers a combination of attributes that stand above most other players projected in the lottery.

With less than a month before the draft, very few projections have Whitmore dropping further than seventh in the draft likely taking him off the board before the Jazz get a chance to select him.

Though his excellent body and aggressiveness should allow him to see the floor early in his NBA career, he’s likely a few years away from developing into a high-impact player which may require patience for a team drafting him in hopes of being a star.

