Real Salt Lake Can’t Overcome Back-To-Back LA Galaxy Goals In Second Half

May 31, 2023, 9:35 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake fell to the LA Galaxy at home, 3-2, after giving up two quick goals in the second half.

RSL went scoreless in the first half but found life in the second after Danny Musovski and Pablo Ruiz gave the club a 2-1 lead.

Real Salt Lake couldn’t answer after LA scored in the 72nd and 74th minutes.

Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy

First Half

The opening ten minutes were filled with possession switches. Both RSL and LA struggled to keep the ball for more than a couple of minutes at a time.

Brayan Vera found a quality look from the center of the box in the 10th minute but it missed high. The shot came off of an assist by Braian Ojeda.

The Galaxy led the time of possession early on, but Real Salt Lake applied heavy pressure whenever they had the ball. RSL found themselves in the box multiple times in the first 20 minutes.

Andrés Gómez got behind the Los Angeles defense and took a shot from the left side of the box. Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathon Bond was able to slide in and get the save.

A shot by Braian Ojeda taken from outside the box soared high just minutes later.

After a few possession switches, Jefferson Savarino found himself open on the right side of the box after shaking the defender. His left-footed shot missed to the right of the goal.

Danny Musovski missed a shot from the center of the box in the 39th minute.

Just before the close of the first half, Damir Kreilach was called for a handball in the penalty area led to a penalty kick by LA. Gastón Brugman put it in the back of the net to give the Galaxy a one-score lead.

Second Half

Real Salt Lake came out swinging in the second half. Kreilach took a shot in the 49th minute but missed to the left.

Danny Musovski put RSL on the board with a header from the center of the box in the 50th minute. The goal was assisted by Jefferson Savarino.

Andrés Gómez and Danny Musovski were both shown yellow cards for fouls in the 54th and 57th minutes.

Pablo Ruiz scored on a free kick after a yellow card was shown to LA’s Raheem Edwards.

Five minutes after Ruiz’s goal, LA scored two goals in three minutes to regain the lead.

Memo Rodríguez and Tyler Boyd were the goal-scorers for the Galaxy.

RSL made three substitutions in the 80th minute.

Pablo Ruiz was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 83rd minute.

Real Salt Lake couldn’t find any promising opportunities in the closing minutes. Three minutes of stoppage time was added.

RSL couldn’t find the net after LA’s back-to-back goals and lose by one score, 3-2.

Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy will face off again in exactly one week for the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

