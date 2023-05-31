KSL Flood Watch
Report: Dillon Jones To Skip NBA Draft, Return To Weber State

May 31, 2023, 10:40 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Dillon Jones has reportedly removed his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Weber State for his senior season.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported the news on Twitter late Wednesday night ahead of the midnight withdrawal deadline.

“NEWS: Dillon Jones has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Weber State, he told ESPN,” Givony tweeted. “Jones had a strong showing at the G League Elite Camp and NBA draft combine and will now attempt to work his way into being a first-round pick in 2024.”

Jones had been one of the fastest risers through the predraft process impressing at the NBA G League Elite Camp leading to an invite to the NBA combine.

At the combine, Jones averaged 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, and 1.5 steals in two scrimmages before interviewing with more than a dozen NBA teams.

Though Jones hadn’t secured himself a spot in the first round and a guaranteed contract, he had an opportunity to be selected in the second round, or to sign with an NBA roster if he went undrafted.

The news of Jones returning to Weber State surprised former Memphis Grizzlies front office member John Hollinger who expected the Wildcats forward to be selected in the middle of the second round.

“Wow, though he’d keep his name in and get picked in the 40s,” Hollinger tweeted. “This guy definitely put Weber State on the watch list for scouts next season.”

Givony had Jones ranked as the 71st best prospect in the draft before withdrawing his name.

Last season, Jones averaged 16.7 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the floor, including 30 percent from three.

The 2024 draft isn’t expected to be as deep in talent as this year’s event, offering hope for players looking to improve their stock and land in the first round.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

