KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Store owner charged with murder in shooting has shot at suspected shoplifters before

Jun 1, 2023, 9:29 AM | Updated: 11:45 am

Debris is spread out in front of a convenience store, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Rich...

Debris is spread out in front of a convenience store, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Richland County deputies said the store owner chased a 14-year-old he thought shoplifted, but didn't steal anything and fatally shot the teen in the back. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A store owner in South Carolina charged with murder this week after shooting a teen he wrongly thought stole water has shot at suspected shoplifters two other times in the past eight years and not faced charges, authorities said.

In 2018, Richard Chow confronted a shoplifter at his Xpress Mart Shell station in Columbia and the man attacked him, Richland County deputies said. Chow fired two shots and wounded the man, who plead guilty to charges in the case, in the leg. investigators said.

In 2015, Chow fired several shots at a vehicle after he tried to stop someone he suspected of shoplifting, and the suspect got into the vehicle and threatened to shoot Chow, deputies said. No one was hurt.

In both cases, authorities said Chow’s actions were not criminal. Self-defense law in South Carolina requires the shooter doesn’t instigate the incident, believes he is in imminent danger and has no way to avoid that danger.

Deputies decided that was not the case Sunday, when they said Chow and his son chased a 14-year-old from his store and killed him with one shot to the back. Chow is charged with murder and investigators are talking to prosecutors about possible additional charges against Chow or his son, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Chow thought the boy had shoplifted four bottles of water. But Cyrus Carmack-Belton put the bottles back in the cooler. After an argument, Carmack-Belton ran off the store property and was still running away when he was killed, Sheriff Leon Lott said.

A gun was found near the teen’s body and Chow’s son told his father that Carmack-Belton was armed after the youth fell as he ran, Lott said. But the sheriff said there was no evidence the boy ever pointed the weapon at Chow or his son.

The sheriff’s department didn’t release additional information about the two other shooting incidents. They said deputies have been called to Chow’s store in suburban northeast Richland County hundreds of times over the past five years for assaults, shoplifting, personal theft, motor vehicle theft, vandalism, robbery and burglary.

A number of media outlets have made open records requests for police reports from those incidents, and authorities say they are working to gather them.

Chow, 58, is awaiting a bond hearing at the Richland County jail. His lawyer has said he is not talking about the case at this time. Chow faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Chow owned the gun legally, but witnesses and surveillance video provided no evidence that he was in fear of his life, Lott said.

“You don’t shot somebody in the back that is not a threat to you,” the sheriff said.

Anguish and grief spread after the shooting through the African American community in Richland County, where nearly half the population is Black.

The state’s only Black congressman, Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn said Carmack-Belton and his family should be celebrating completing eighth grade and heading to high school instead of mourning him at his funeral Saturday.

“The criminalization of Black men and boys and the historic trend of painting them as aggressors have time and again led to deadly and heartbreaking circumstances,” Clyburn said in a statement. “Carmack-Belton has since been declared innocent, but his supposed crime of shoplifting a bottle of water should not have cost him his life. I pray justice is swift.”

Chow’s race in court records is listed as Asian.

Several dozen people gathered at the store Monday for a peaceful vigil that included pouring water on the ground, spelling out “Cyrus” with the empty bottles and a sign taped to the locked door reading “Water or Life? Which means more?”

But after dark, deputies said a different group spray-painted the store with “Cyrus” and “14,” broke windows and started stealing beer, cigarettes and other merchandise. Lott said when they find the people he called looters, they will be charged.

The entire gas station is now behind yellow crime scene tape and deputies are watching over it.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newbo...

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to picking up Yellowstone bison calf that was rejected by herd, euthanized

A man from Hawaii pleaded guilty to a charge alleging he picked up a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park, causing the animal's herd to reject it.

13 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO, right, and Paul Myler, deputy head of mis...

Associated Press

Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office

Prosecutors have reportedly obtained a recording of former President Trump in which he talks about holding onto a classified document.

13 hours ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber at Capitol Hill, Tuesday,...

LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING, STEPHEN GROVES and FARNOUSH AMIRI

House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate

Veering away from a default crisis, the House approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package late Wednesday.

2 days ago

Close-up of Ring Chime for Ring Video Doorbell system from Amazon in smart home in Lafayette, Calif...

Clare Duffy and Brian Fung

Amazon to pay more than $30 million to settle FTC privacy complaints over Alexa and Ring

Lawsuits allege the tech giant violated users’ privacy — including that of children — through its Alexa and its Ring doorbell cameras.

2 days ago

Danny Masterson sits in an interview...

ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 out of 3 counts of rape in retrial

Jurors have found "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape.

2 days ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday, May 23...

\Jill Colvin

Mike Pence to launch campaign for president in Iowa June 7

Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Store owner charged with murder in shooting has shot at suspected shoplifters before