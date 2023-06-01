First Glimpse Of Big 12 Logo On BYU’s Football Uniform

KSL Flood Watch
Jun 1, 2023

Jun 1, 2023, 9:25 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU Football posted a sneak peek of the Big 12 logo on the football uniforms to Twitter on Thursday.

In one month, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF will all become official members of the Big 12 conference.

As BYU’s independence era comes to a close, a new one begins in the 2023-2024 season.

The last time the Cougars switched conference’s was when tehy moved from the Mountain West to an independant school in 2011.

BYU Football kicks off its season against Sam Houston State on Saturday, September 2.

BYU Football Players Rank Black Threads As Best Uniform

The new BYU football black uniforms are a hit among players. Honestly, these one-off uniform games are a thing to enhance the experience for players. It’s why college football programs are drawn to rolling out new looks.

BYU will wear the black uniforms with a gradient royal blue to black helmet against Notre Dame on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The players that will be donning those threads love the look.

“These are number one. I love the helmets, personally,” said BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney to Jake & Ben on the KSL Sports Zone. “I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the Chandler High School’s (Arizona) helmets with the black fading into the royal. But it almost looks the exact same. And so, it’s kind of traditional for me. I love them; I love these uniforms.”

Each week since the 2020 season, BYU has rolled out a different uniform combination. Whether it’s something simple like an all-navy uniform and pants or a “Royal Rush” look as the Cougars wore in the win over Baylor. BYU’s equipment team keeps it fresh for the players. But the black uniform might stand above the rest.

“I haven’t worn the black yet, but I just know that’s going to be number one for me,” said BYU linebacker Ben Bywater with DJ & PK on the KSL Sports Zone. “I wear black cleats, and I like the black accessories. So tier one is going to be the black jerseys.”

What would the rest of Ben’s list of best BYU football uniforms be?

“And then two, I’m going royal. I don’t know why; I just like the royal tops and the royal helmets. What we wore last week was probably my favorite uni combo [I’ve worn]. I like the white pants because they kind of make your legs look longer. Then I’m going with navy next and all-white last. I just don’t love the all-white, but that’s just me though. We do look icy, like it looks cold when everybody is all whited out. But just me, I don’t know if the all-white compliments my physique as well it should,” Bywater said laughingly.

While wearing their iconic gold dome helmet, Notre Dame is going with the look that Bywater doesn’t find too flattering, an all-white uniform with Vegas-inspired fonts.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

