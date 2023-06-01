Pac-12 Media Day Taking Place At Resorts World Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 2023 Media Day will have a new look moving from the star-studded streets of Los Angeles to the glitz and glam of the Las Vegas Strip.

Early Tuesday, the conference announced the new media headquarters for Pac-12 Media Day, Resorts World Las Vegas along with Allegiant Stadium and several other MGM properties also playing host to events.

The move further cements the Pac-12’s presence in Vegas where the football conference championship game was moved to two years ago, and the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been played since the Pac became 12 in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Pac-12 + Las Vegas

It makes a lot of sense seeing the Conference of Champions slowly move all of their big events to a more central, and neutral location in Las Vegas. It also should not be lost on anyone that new conference commissioner George Kliavkoff is highly connected to Vegas having come from MGM before taking the open commissioner job.

In a press release from the league, both the Pac-12 and city of Las Vegas appear pleased with the continued growth of the relationship.

“Continuing with the success of hosting several premier Pac-12 events in Las Vegas, including our football championship game the last two years, we are excited to kick off our 2023 season by highlighting our football programs and showcasing our elite student-athletes in Las Vegas,” Kliavkoff said. “Having this event in Las Vegas will bring our season full circle in the entertainment and sports capital of the world as we also look forward to crowning the 2023 Pac-12 Champion at Allegiant Stadium in December. We are also thankful to Las Vegas Events and the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority for working with us in finding a top-notch location to launch what promises to be one of the most exciting football seasons in Pac-12 history!”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to be the first to host Pac-12 Football’s kickoff event as it makes its Las Vegas debut,” Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas added. “Pac-12 events mean a great deal to our city, and it is an honor to be a part of this incredible conference as the organization further cements itself in Las Vegas.”

This year’s Pac-12 Media Day will take place on Friday, July 21.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports