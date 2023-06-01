Former Copper Hills Baseball Star Brayden Taylor Named Big 12 Tournament MVP

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Copper Hills High School star Brayden Taylor was named the Big 12 Baseball Tournament’s most outstanding player.

Taylor, TCU Baseball’s third baseman, hit .500 (8/16) at the plate with four doubles and three home runs.

The Horned Frogs went on to become Big 12 Champions for the fourth time in three seasons.

TCU is one of eight teams to appear in 17 of the last 19 regionals.

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀… Your TCU Horned Frogs are Big 12 Champions! #FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/hRF7w6EHYz — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 29, 2023

Taylor dominated the high school baseball scene in Utah. He earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and sophomore, was named first-team all-region twice, and was on the academic honor roll in all four years.

In his freshman season at TCU, Taylor played in and started 58 games. He had the second-best batting average on the team, the most hits, and the most home runs.

The Horned Frogs will now head to Arkansas to compete in the Fayetteville Regional as the 2-seed.

Their next game is against Arizona on June 2.

The Horned Frogs are the 𝗡𝗼. 𝟮 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗱 in the Fayetteville regional. #FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/bkCGJKfDUQ — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 29, 2023

