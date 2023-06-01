KSL Flood Watch
Saving on Utah family fun this summer

Jun 1, 2023, 11:46 AM

SALT LAKE CITY — You don’t have to bust your budget to let your kids have fun this summer. In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua looked at some affordable options close to home.

If you’re running out of ideas, Mckell Moeller has done all the work for you. The Utah County mother of five shared the top places her family has visited for free and shared how you can save this summer on some popular attractions.

“All of us moms are looking for fun things to do,” Moeller said.

Moeller documents her family’s favorite places in Utah for her 17,000+ Instagram followers.

“I’m all about saving too. I have five kids so right it gets expensive.”

Free Utah family fun activities

One of her favorite things to do with her family is hiking.

“We just went and hiked Battle Creek Falls yesterday. It’s really nice because that one’s fun for all ages. We had kids age 2 all the way up to 14 with us. The falls right now are beautiful because of all the water.”

She said it’s a moderate hike and anyone can do it. Another fun hike is Ripping Rock Trails in Spanish Fork.

“It’s not really a hike. It’s mostly walking on a path,” Moeller said. “You can go down and see all the rocks that are dripping water. It is beautiful.”

Moeller loves to visit parks and splash pads. Her family had a fun time on Memorial Day at the Adventure Heights All Abilities Park in Spanish Fork.

“It has a huge splash park and it has waterfalls that come down that kids can play in and a nice stream to kinda cool off. The park’s built for everyone for all abilities too,” said Moeller. “There’s so many swings, slides and music activities. It is massive and so fun.”

Saving on other activities

For activities that cost money, Moeller buys a GetOutPass. She gets free admission to places like:

  • Lagoon
  • Kangaroo Zoo
  • Airborne trampoline park
  • Sea Quest
  • Lava Hot Springs (Idaho)
  • Splash Summit Waterpark

“I feel like if you go to Lagoon at least once, it pays for itself. The nice thing is it’s good for an entire year.”

They’re having a sale right now where you can get $75 off. Go to the GetOutPass website and use the code MOMS at checkout.

