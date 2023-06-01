Utah State Introduces ‘Blue A’ NIL Collective for Aggie Student-Athletes

SALT LAKE CITY – In an effort to adapt to the changing collegiate athletic scene, Utah State announced the creation of the Blue A Collective.

The Blue A Collective says that its mission is to “empower student-athletes to monetize their, name, image, and likeness while supporting the Cache Valley community.”

🔵⚪️ We are excited to announce the @BlueACollective, endorsed by @USUAthletics! ⚪️🔵 Co-founded by Eric Laub and Coach Gary Andersen, @BlueACollective will empower USU athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness while supporting the Cache Valley Community. #GoAggies pic.twitter.com/OTT3SBZ2C2 — Blue A Collective (@BlueACollective) May 30, 2023

The collective was co-founded by Eric Laub and Coach Gary Andersen.

The collective has filed an application with the IRS to become a public charity. If approved, donations to the collective would be tax deductible.

“I am thrilled to announce the formation of the Blue A Collective in partnership with Coach Gary Andersen. Together, we will combine our passion for Utah State and its student-athletes, with our deep love for the Cache Valley community to make a difference,” said Eric Laub, co-founder of the Blue A Collective. “ Our primary objective is to empower student–athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness while simultaneously fostering a strong connecting with Cache Valley.”

Utah State AD Jerry Bovee Talks NIL, Conference Realignment

Utah State Interim Athletic Director Jerry Bovee joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk over the state of college athletics.

The introduction of NIL deals has permanently changed the landscape of collegiate athletics. It isn’t uncommon for highly-touted athletes to receive deals in the millions.

“I don’t think, at our level here in Logan, we can compete with the power fives,” Bovee said. “The pricing at the collegiate level is starting to happen like it is in the pro market. Every position has its own dollar figure. We’re not going to be in that situation.”

Utah State Athletics Celebrates the Success of Its Student-Athletes#AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/1CAhD8JY9F — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) May 16, 2023

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Utah State introduces NIL Collective? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.