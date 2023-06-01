KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Discovered body identified as missing Utah father

Jun 1, 2023, 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Austin Madsen in a cold-weather hat...

Austin Madsen, 32, of Mapleton, Utah. (Mapleton Police Department)

(Mapleton Police Department)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Human remains found Monday have been positively identified as a Mapleton father who was last seen in January.

The body was confirmed to be Austin Madsen, 32, with the use of dental records according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. He was married and the father of two boys. He was last known to be alive when he sent a video to a friend from a snow-covered mountain in southern Utah on Jan. 27.

Wednesday Madsen’s family was notified that the discovered remains were his after shed hunters came across the body on Memorial Day. He was said to be found in a hallow.

The original search for Austin Madsen

An extensive winter search for Madsen was based from the Dry Hallow area of Mount Dutton, where law enforcement officials were able to ping his phone. His remains were discovered approximately five miles northwest of that area, approximately 20 miles east of Bryce Canyon.

At the time he disappeared his father told KSL TV he was leaving Mapleton to head to Arizona, south of Kanab, to clear his head.

“Something distracted him and took him to Mount Dutton, until he got his truck stuck in the snow,” his father Aron Madsen said. He also said his family loves him and that he was a lovable and enjoyable person to be around.

Law enforcement said a medical examiner was one of the first people on the scene of the discovered body and determined the death was likely by natural causes. The body was sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s office. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said it appeared the death was caused by exposure to the elements.

Searchers from at least three counties aided in the search, that most recently included rescue dogs on the weekend of May 20.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Car mirror with credit score in it...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Despite on-time payments, woman’s credit score drops due to company not reporting

A Box Elder County woman bought a car and made payments on time to boost her credit scores. It did the opposite. Matt Gephardt investigates what went wrong.

13 hours ago

Area where a Layton hiker got trapped in the creek in Adams Canyon due to the rushing water...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Layton hiker who became trapped, injured in rushing water thankful for bystanders who helped

A Layton couple is thanking the bystanders who helped a hiker after he fell into a creek up a canyon and got trapped in the water.

13 hours ago

Utah summer fun Parents and children flooded the Draper City splash park in order to cool down from...

Tamara Vaifanua

Saving on Utah family fun this summer

You don’t have to bust your budget to let your kids have fun this summer in Utah. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua looked at some affordable options.

13 hours ago

Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States. Rabid bats have been fo...

Larry D. Curtis

Bat found in Salt Lake tests positive for rabies

With the discovery of a bat in Salt Lake City with rabies, health officials are reminding people to avoid contact with bats and other wild animals.

13 hours ago

Moving to Utah: Apartments and town houses on Traverse Mountain Boulevard in Lehi are pictured on A...

Carter Williams

Not just Californians: New report outlines who is moving to Utah

A new University of Utah report is finally giving better clarity into where people are coming as they are moving to Utah.

13 hours ago

mayor mendenhall ballpark Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Winners announced of SLC Ballpark Next Design competition

The competition that spread across the country asked for designs of what to do with Smith’s Ballpark which will no longer be home of the Salt Lake Bees come the 2025 season.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Discovered body identified as missing Utah father