BYU Women’s Soccer Schedule Features Defending Champion UCLA In Provo

PROVO, Utah – On top of the inaugural Big 12 schedule, BYU women’s soccer loaded up on its 2023 nonconference slate.

The headliner is a home match on South Field against the defending National Champion UCLA Bruins on August 31. It will be the last home game of the nonconference season for BYU.

BYU’s last matchup against UCLA was during the COVID spring season in 2021 in Los Angeles. UCLA won that match 2-1.

BYU opens the season with an intriguing matchup against the Saint Louis Billikens. It’s the first meeting between the two programs. Saint Louis is coming off a season where they finished in the national rankings last season. The game will take place at South Field in Provo on August 17.

Despite moving to the Big 12 Conference, BYU soccer maintains its in-state rivalry matches. The Cougars will face UVU in Orem on Saturday, September 2. Then a week later, BYU goes to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes.

BYU will complete the in-state tour the following Saturday, Sept. 16, when they go to Logan to take on Utah State. The Utah State match will occur two days after BYU opens Big 12 play against TCU in Provo on Sept. 14.

BYU also has nonconference matches against Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, and Boise State.

The Cougars will play a 10-game Big 12 schedule, with the season concluding at the Big 12 Tournament.

2023 BYU Women’s Soccer Schedule

* = indicates Big 12 Conference game

Aug. 5 – Blue/White Scrimmage

Aug. 10 – at Rutgers (Exhibition)

Aug. 12 – Idaho State (Exhibition)

Aug. 17 – St. Louis

Aug. 19 – Cal State Fullerton

Aug. 24 – Long Beach State

Aug. 26 – at Boise State

Aug. 31 – UCLA

Sept. 2 – at UVU

Sept. 9 – at Utah

Sept. 14 – TCU*

Sept. 16 – at Utah State

Sept. 21 – at Baylor*

Sept. 25 – at Texas*

Sept. 28 – Cincinnati*

Oct. 2 – at Iowa State*

Oct. 5 – Texas Tech*

Oct. 9 – Kansas State*

Oct. 12 – at Oklahoma State*

Oct. 16 – at Oklahoma*

Oct. 23 – UCF*

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper