Best Playoff Buzzer-Beaters In Utah Jazz History

SALT LAKE CITY – With the recent game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals ending in dramatic fashion, KSL Sports Live looked back at the best playoff buzzer-beaters in Utah Jazz franchise history.

From series-clinching shots to upsetting NBA legends, the Jazz have hit some huge shots in the closing moments of playoff games.

Joe Johnson Leads Jazz Upset In Staples Center (2017)

Joe Johnson wasn’t on the Jazz for very long. But, he made an impact in his sole year in Utah. As a 35-year-old in his 17th season, Johnson averaged 9 points and 3 rebounds in a Jazz jersey.

In the 2016-2017 season, Utah clinched their first playoff berth in five seasons with a 51-31 record.

Matched up against a talented Clippers team, many fans didn’t know who would come out on top. The Jazz got the upper hand in game one behind a 21-point performance from Joe Johnson which included the game-winning floater.

Utah went on to take the series in seven games.

John Stockton Books Ticket To NBA Finals In Houston (1997)

Widely considered the best shot in Utah Jazz history, John Stockton sent the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 with a three-point jumpshot in game six.

Stockton posted 25 points and 13 assists to push the Jazz past Charles Barkley and the Rockets.

Stockton Puts The Dagger In Houston In Game One (1995)

Stockton’s shot to go to the finals isn’t the only dagger he’s hit on Houston.

In the first game of the Jazz’s 1995 playoff appearance, Stockton drove to the rim and made a layup just before the horn to give Utah a 2-point lead.

Stockton finished with 28 points and 10 assists. His masterful performance was needed until the final second. Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon posted 45 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks on 66.7% from the field.

Stockton Stays Clutch, Takes Down Kings On The Road (1999)

Stockton makes the list for the third time with his game-winning midrange against the Kings in the first round of the 1999 NBA Playoffs.

Utah walked into Arco Arena in Sacramento with a vengeance. Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Jazz’s playoff hopes were at stake in the fourth game of the five-game series.

John Stockton played all over the floor. He had 12 points and 8 assists on 54.5% shooting. Stockton also held Sacramento guard Jason Williams to 7 points and 6 assists on 1/6 from the field.

Utah went on to beat the Kings in game five to advance to the second round.

Deron Williams Sticks It To The Mamba, Los Angeles Lakers (2009)

The Los Angeles Lakers were really good in 2009. We’re talking 65 wins and a Larry O’Brien trophy type of good.

On the other hand, the Jazz were the West’s 8-seed with a record of 48-34. Many picked the Lakers to easily sweep the Jazz.

In game three, Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer provided just enough to carry the Jazz to a win in front of the Utah fans.

After Boozer scored six straight points for the Jazz in two minutes, the ball ended up in Deron Williams’s hands.

Williams put the moves on Derek Fisher and made a fadeaway jumpshot to secure the 88-86 win.

