Darrell Brown to retire as Bonneville president, Tanya Vea will helm company

“Bonneville has maintained the stability of its core broadcast operations while investing in and expanding upon its digital content and advertising capabilities. Brown also demonstrated a willingness to invest significantly in employees, including when he committed publicly to take steps to avoid layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Before leading Bonneville, Brown was president at McGraw-Hill Broadcasting Company, part of his 28-year career with the company. He currently a chair for the NAB Leadership Foundation.

Brown said:

I’ve loved my time at Bonneville, and it’s not easy to leave, but it’s the right time for me and my family. I’m grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to associate with so many wonderful employees as we’ve worked together to further Bonneville’s mission to be a positive influence on the communities we serve. We’ve grown as a company in our reach and impact, and I know that Tanya will take Bonneville to the next level. I’m thrilled for the future of the company under her leadership.

Vea started with Bonneville in 2010 and was promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager overseeing the Salt Lake City market that has radio, digital and television platforms.

“Vea has shown great skill in embracing emerging technologies and developing new distribution opportunities, including an industry-leading OTT streaming app for KSL-TV, a company-wide expansion of digital sports offerings, and the KSL Podcast division, which has over 85 million downloads,” Bonneville said in a release.

She was recently promoted to Executive Vice President of Content and Media Operations with oversight on content strategy for all Bonneville markets and overseeing all operations for Salt Lake City. She also serves on the NBC Affiliate Board and on the executive committe.

She also has a variety of volunteer work, work in advertising, public relations and news management positions, including news director for KUTV, owned and operated by CBS at the time.

Vea said: