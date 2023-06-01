KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Darrell Brown to retire as Bonneville president, Tanya Vea will helm company

Jun 1, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Tanya Vea...

Tanya Vea (Bonneville International)

(Bonneville International)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — President of Bonneville International Corporation, Darrell Brown, announced his retirement Thursday, scheduled beginning in August 2023. Tanya Vea will be Bonneville’s new President and Chief Operating officer starting Aug. 1.

Brown started as president of Bonneville in December of 2013. During his tenure helming the broadcast company, it acquired four stations each in Denver, Sacramento and San Francisco. It also acquired KSL’s Sports Zone in Salt Lake City.

Darrell Brown

Darrell Brown (Bonneville International)

Bonneville touted Brown’s leadership in a release Thursday. It said in part:

“Bonneville has maintained the stability of its core broadcast operations while investing in and expanding upon its digital content and advertising capabilities. Brown also demonstrated a willingness to invest significantly in employees, including when he committed publicly to take steps to avoid layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Before leading Bonneville, Brown was president at McGraw-Hill Broadcasting Company, part of his 28-year career with the company. He currently a chair for the NAB Leadership Foundation.

Brown said:

I’ve loved my time at Bonneville, and it’s not easy to leave, but it’s the right time for me and my family. I’m grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to associate with so many wonderful employees as we’ve worked together to further Bonneville’s mission to be a positive influence on the communities we serve. We’ve grown as a company in our reach and impact, and I know that Tanya will take Bonneville to the next level. I’m thrilled for the future of the company under her leadership.

Vea started with Bonneville in 2010 and was promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager overseeing the Salt Lake City market that has radio, digital and television platforms.

“Vea has shown great skill in embracing emerging technologies and developing new distribution opportunities, including an industry-leading OTT streaming app for KSL-TV, a company-wide expansion of digital sports offerings, and the KSL Podcast division, which has over 85 million downloads,” Bonneville said in a release.

She was recently promoted to Executive Vice President of Content and Media Operations with oversight on content strategy for all Bonneville markets and overseeing all operations for Salt Lake City. She also serves on the NBC Affiliate Board and on the executive committe.

She also has a variety of volunteer work, work in advertising, public relations and news management positions, including news director for KUTV, owned and operated by CBS at the time.

Vea said:

Darrell [Brown] has been an incredible mentor, and I’m so grateful for all that he’s done for Bonneville. He has led by example as a steward of the company and its resources. I will miss working with him, and I feel incredibly fortunate to take on this role knowing that he has put the company in a position of strength.

Bonneville is a special company. I’m committed to building on the foundation of those who have come before me and am focused on fulfilling our mission to be trusted voices in our communities. Our greatest strength is our team of talented people, and I am honored to be able to work with them to grow Bonneville for the future.

KSL TV is owned and operated by Bonneville International.

Founded in 1964, Bonneville currently operates radio and TV stations, local websites, chart topping podcasts and other digital distribution assets in six western U.S. markets. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Bonneville is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, a for-profit arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For more information about Bonneville International, please visit bonneville.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Car mirror with credit score in it...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Despite on-time payments, woman’s credit score drops due to company not reporting

A Box Elder County woman bought a car and made payments on time to boost her credit scores. It did the opposite. Matt Gephardt investigates what went wrong.

18 hours ago

One of the driveways that is rising in Eagle Mountain. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Eagle Mountain homeowners ask city hall for help with sinking driveways

A group of Eagle Mountain homeowners are asking for the city's help after several new homes started to show sinking walkways and driveways.

3 days ago

...

Laura He and Hanna Ziady

Global market cheers for US debt ceiling deal fade

European stocks and oil prices gave up early gains Monday, but US stock futures stayed positive following weekend news of an agreement that could avert a catastrophic US debt default.

4 days ago

Left to right, clockwise: Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Michael Dell...

CNN

31 billionaires are worth more than the US Treasury has in cash

Cash levels at the US Treasury are tumbling toward a dangerously low level as Washington waits until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling.

4 days ago

Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., on May 24....

Danielle Wiener-Bronner

LGBTQ+ creator ‘relieved’ after Target pulls items off shelves after online backlash

When a Target distributor reached out to Erik Carnell last year about possibly placing his brand, Abprallen, in Target stores, he was thrilled. The feeling didn’t last.

6 days ago

grilling meat...

Tamara Vaifanua

Save more, worry less: grilling on a budget

In today’s, ‘Save more, worry less,’ KSL shares some ways to barbecue on a budget.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Darrell Brown to retire as Bonneville president, Tanya Vea will helm company