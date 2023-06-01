CONSUMER
Darrell Brown to retire as Bonneville president, Tanya Vea will helm company
Jun 1, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm
(Bonneville International)
SALT LAKE CITY — President of Bonneville International Corporation, Darrell Brown, announced his retirement Thursday, scheduled beginning in August 2023. Tanya Vea will be Bonneville’s new President and Chief Operating officer starting Aug. 1.
Brown started as president of Bonneville in December of 2013. During his tenure helming the broadcast company, it acquired four stations each in Denver, Sacramento and San Francisco. It also acquired KSL’s Sports Zone in Salt Lake City.
Bonneville touted Brown’s leadership in a release Thursday. It said in part:
“Bonneville has maintained the stability of its core broadcast operations while investing in and expanding upon its digital content and advertising capabilities. Brown also demonstrated a willingness to invest significantly in employees, including when he committed publicly to take steps to avoid layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Before leading Bonneville, Brown was president at McGraw-Hill Broadcasting Company, part of his 28-year career with the company. He currently a chair for the NAB Leadership Foundation.
Brown said:
I’ve loved my time at Bonneville, and it’s not easy to leave, but it’s the right time for me and my family. I’m grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to associate with so many wonderful employees as we’ve worked together to further Bonneville’s mission to be a positive influence on the communities we serve. We’ve grown as a company in our reach and impact, and I know that Tanya will take Bonneville to the next level. I’m thrilled for the future of the company under her leadership.
Vea started with Bonneville in 2010 and was promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager overseeing the Salt Lake City market that has radio, digital and television platforms.
“Vea has shown great skill in embracing emerging technologies and developing new distribution opportunities, including an industry-leading OTT streaming app for KSL-TV, a company-wide expansion of digital sports offerings, and the KSL Podcast division, which has over 85 million downloads,” Bonneville said in a release.
She was recently promoted to Executive Vice President of Content and Media Operations with oversight on content strategy for all Bonneville markets and overseeing all operations for Salt Lake City. She also serves on the NBC Affiliate Board and on the executive committe.
She also has a variety of volunteer work, work in advertising, public relations and news management positions, including news director for KUTV, owned and operated by CBS at the time.
Vea said:
Darrell [Brown] has been an incredible mentor, and I’m so grateful for all that he’s done for Bonneville. He has led by example as a steward of the company and its resources. I will miss working with him, and I feel incredibly fortunate to take on this role knowing that he has put the company in a position of strength.
Bonneville is a special company. I’m committed to building on the foundation of those who have come before me and am focused on fulfilling our mission to be trusted voices in our communities. Our greatest strength is our team of talented people, and I am honored to be able to work with them to grow Bonneville for the future.
KSL TV is owned and operated by Bonneville International.
Founded in 1964, Bonneville currently operates radio and TV stations, local websites, chart topping podcasts and other digital distribution assets in six western U.S. markets. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Bonneville is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, a for-profit arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For more information about Bonneville International, please visit bonneville.com.