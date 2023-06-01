KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Billy Joel to wrap up Madison Square Garden residency in 2024

Jun 1, 2023, 5:02 PM

Billy Joel's historic monthly residency at Madison Square Garden will come to an end next year. Man...

Billy Joel's historic monthly residency at Madison Square Garden will come to an end next year. Mandatory Credit: WCBS

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Legendary performer Billy Joel has put so many fans in a New York state of mind with his famed residency at Madison Square Garden.

But now, the Piano Man’s run is coming to an end.

“Billy’s monthly residency at the Garden will end with his 150th lifetime show, which is slated for July 2024,” executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment Jim Dolan said.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been able to do this for ten years. I didn’t know how long it was going to last,” Joel said.

Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise in December, 2013.

He began his record-breaking residency in January 2014, playing one show a month at the venue.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Cheri Ferguson says Ozempic helped her stop vaping and limit her alcohol use...

Meg Tirrell, CNN

Weight-loss meds like Ozempic may help curb addictive behaviors

Cheri Ferguson has traded her vape pen for an Ozempic pen.

21 hours ago

FILE: CHICAGO, IL - MAY 31: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels is congratulated by Mickey Mo...

CNN

Man sues Angels after he was allegedly blinded by a baseball during game

A man has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Angels after he was allegedly blinded by a baseball that was thrown into the bleachers

21 hours ago

Close-up of Ring Chime for Ring Video Doorbell system from Amazon in smart home in Lafayette, Calif...

Clare Duffy and Brian Fung

Amazon to pay more than $30 million to settle FTC privacy complaints over Alexa and Ring

Lawsuits allege the tech giant violated users’ privacy — including that of children — through its Alexa and its Ring doorbell cameras.

2 days ago

The brick tower used to be an observatory. (Arterra/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)...

Issy Ronald

UK castle could be yours for $37,000, but there’s a catch

A sprawling Scottish castle is on sale for offers over £30,000 ($37,000), but there is a catch; its current owners estimate that it requires an additional £12 million ($14.8 million) for restoration.

2 days ago

Antonio Blackwell and Jeremy McFadden, left, are now in custody for their involvement in stealing b...

WHNS Web Staff

2 South Carolina men arrested after stealing $40K worth of chicken, deputies say

Two suspects are now in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

2 days ago

Ozempic box...

Katherine Dillinger, CNN

FDA warns about compounded versions of semaglutide, used for diabetes, weight loss

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Tuesday about compounded versions of the drug semaglutide, which is approved for the treatment of diabetes and excess weight.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Billy Joel to wrap up Madison Square Garden residency in 2024