UPDATE: One dead in fatal stabbing, one person in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was stabbed and killed near 1875 South Redwood Road Thursday evening.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began when a call of a stabbing came in at around 5:39 p.m.

“They found a man who was down on the ground with critical life-threatening injuries,” said department spokesperson Brent Weisberg. “Our officers immediately started performing lifesaving efforts, including CPR.”

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police the suspect ran from the scene immediately after the stabbing.

“The suspect took off from the scene here, ran away, and we had our officers saturating this area and the neighborhood, looking for the suspect,” Weisberg said. “We had a very good suspect description, and one of our officers was very alert, saw someone who matched that description and was able to call out and get for additional officers.”

At approximately 5:55 p.m. an officer searching for the suspect found a man on the Jordan River trail near 1800 South who matched the description given by a witness. The officer arrested the suspect who has been taken to the Public Safety Building for questioning.

“Since the suspect did leave this area immediately after the stabbing, there is a chance he may have discarded some evidence, some clothing, so we’re asking the community if they do happen to see any suspicious, out of the ordinary, we would ask them to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department, and obviously don’t touch that potential evidence,” Weisberg said.

The motive in this case is not known, but detectives believe the victim and suspect had an argument just prior to the stabbing.

“Based on what we know right now, this doesn’t appear to be a random incident,” Weisberg said. “It likely is that these two people did know each other.”

A portable camera unit was parked near the scene behind the Zions Bancorporation and west of the Glendale Golf Course.

“Our detectives are working with the owner of that camera system to determine if that may have captured any evidence,” Weisberg said.

Police could not confirm if the stabbing took place near a homeless encampment.

“We’re still trying to figure out where it happened and the relationship to any homeless camps that may be in the area,” Weisberg said.

The name and age of the victim will not be released until detectives have confirmed his identity and notified his family.