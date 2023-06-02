KSL Flood Watch
3 steps to enjoy a free Frazil on Fridays in Utah, Idaho, Nevada

Jun 1, 2023, 11:42 PM | Updated: 11:57 pm

Free Frazil Friday...

Free Frazil Friday

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not too good to be true, it’s just true for a limited time.

Beginning Friday, June 2, Frazil will give away a free 12 oz. slushy (at participating locations) to any customer who lets the clerk at the register know they are there to for their free Frazil. Limit 1 per person and while supplies last. It’s not just once. It is every Friday in June, while supplies last.

The YouTube video from the company shows the three steps to get your free Frazil every Friday in June. Frazil was created in Utah 20 years ago and headquartered in Salt Lake City, according to a press release from the company.

  1. Grab a 12 oz. cup at a participating location (Maverik and Holiday Oil have the most locations in the state).
  2. Fill the cup with your favorite Frazil flavor.
  3. Scan the barcode on the cup at the register.

Participating Locations in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada:

  • Maverik
  • Holiday Oil
  • ExtraMile by Jacksons
  • Terrible Herbst
  • Anabi Oil (Rebel)
  • Fabulous Freddy’s
  • Fast Stop
  • Good 2 Go
  • Oasis Stop ‘N Go
  • Speedee Mart
  • Top Stop
  • Fast Gas
  • Hunsaker Stores

