Salt Lake City Stars Hire Marquette’s Steve Wojciechowski As Next Head Coach

Jun 2, 2023, 10:41 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars have brought on former Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski to be the team’s next head coach.

Wojciechowski spent seven years as the head coach of the Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team from 2014 to 2021.

In his tenure with Marquette, Wojciechowski led the Golden Eagles to a record of 128-95 (57.4% win percentage).

His best season came in 2018-2019 when Marquette boasted a 24-10 record and secured an NCAA Tournament birth.

About New Stars Coach Steve Wojciechowski

The Maryland native has spent much of his life around the game of basketball.

Wojciechowski attended Cardinal Gibbons School in Baltimore where he became a top-rated prospect at the point guard position.

Also known as ‘Wojo’, Wojciechowski signed to Duke University where he spent all four of his college years.

From 1994 to 1998, Wojciechowski was named a McDonald’s All-American, Second-team All-ACC, Third-team All-ACC, and the NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

After graduating, Wojo returned to Duke as an assistant coach under the wing of Mike Krzyzewski. Wojciechowski spent the next 14 years as an assistant coach for the Blue Devils. He coached many future NBA players including Shane Battier, Carlos Boozer, and Jabari Parker.

Wojciechowski helped the Blue Devils win two NCAA championships in 2001 and 2010.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

KSL 5 TV Live

