Big 12 Total Distribution Climbs To Record Number In 2022-23

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 continues to make a lot of money.

After concluding its Spring Business Meetings at The Greenbrier in West Virginia this week, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced the total distribution for the league. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Big 12 dished out $440 million.

That comes out to $44 million per university for the 10 institutions that competed during this past year, including Texas and Oklahoma. Both of the outgoing members, who are set to leave for the SEC in 2024, received a full share of the revenue.

“We’re very proud of that, and it will continue to grow in the future,” Yormark said to reporters on Friday during a Zoom call.

The $440 million figure comes from a variety of sources. It includes media rights, bowl game compensation, and NCAA Tournament units from men’s and women’s basketball.

Last year, the Big 12 distributed $42.6 million per school for the 2021-22 year, which at the time was a record for the Power Five league. The $44 million per school sets another record for distribution in the conference, and it doesn’t appear to be stopping soon.

When the new media rights kick in beginning in 2025-26, there’s a belief that the total distribution for member institutions will be $50 million per school.

Where Big 12 ranks among P5 conferences in distribution

The $44 million per school distribution ranks third among Power Five conferences. Big Ten leads the way with $58.8 million in distribution, then the SEC at $49.9 million, followed by the Big 12. The ACC is reportedly at $37.9 million to $41.3 per USA Today, and the Pac-12 dished out $37 million to its member schools.

