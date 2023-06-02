KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Falls To Washington, Will Play Elimination Game Same Day

Jun 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a weather delay pushed their first game of the World Series to Friday morning, the Utes fell to Washington and now have to play an elimination game the same day.

The Utes have been a force in postseason but were a tad sluggish in their first game of the day, only pushing one runner through at the top of the second inning. UW walked away with the win, 4-1 after pushing two runs through the second inning, one through the fourth, and one final one through the sixth.

Utah will now have to face off with Oklahoma State tonight, just hours after wrapping up with Washington due to the weather delay that pushed their first game to this morning. The game against the Cowboys will take place at 7:30 p.m. MT and can be viewed on ESPN.

Coach Hogue On Deck

Utah head coach Amy Hogue was on hand after the Utes’ loss to Washington and admitted the Utes didn’t play how they hoped they would but was incredibly proud of the fight they gave, and the leadership pitcher Mariah Lopez showed.

“Although we didn’t play the way we wanted to today, they showed up and fought their guts out,” Hogue said of her team. “This one sitting next to me was the leader of that- Mariah, I’m really proud of what she did in the circle today.”

While the weather delay from the night before was not ideal, coach Hogue doesn’t believe it was responsible for how Utah played their first game against Washington. However, she did say she might have a different opinion depending on how their elimination game goes later tonight.

“I think tonight I might have a little different answer for you,” Hogue said. “It’s going to be a long day for us, but as far as this first game, no.”

Coach Hogue followed that up by acknowledging her team is in for a tough go playing two games in a matter of hours of each other, but feels like they are tough, and built to handle adversity.

“Yeah, that’s going to be tough,” Hogue said. “Like these guys said, they’re tough and the last time we got beat, we killed somebody. I think that they’re- you know, the pressure is off if they felt any pressure today. It’s off. Now they are playing for a day off and some more fun together. They think that is worth it.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Nuggets Perfect The Drama-Free Path To Their Spot On NBA’s Big Stage

The Denver Nuggets don't bicker with each other. It's been years since they fired a coach. Their best highlights often are superb skip passes.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘A Plan’ For Conference Expansion

The Big 12 continues to focus on conference realignment as they leave its spring business meetings.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Total Distribution Climbs To Record Number In 2022-23

The distribution from the Big 12 is climbing.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Stars Hire Marquette’s Steve Wojciechowski As Next Head Coach

The Utah Jazz's G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars have brought on Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski to be the team's next head coach.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Golden Knights Out To Fulfill Owner’s Quest To Win Stanley Cup In 6th Year

This Golden Knights team is no longer the unexpected first-year expansion club making a shocking run to the Stanley Cup Final.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Has Chance To Play In Bowl Game Named After Pop-Tarts

How does a bowl game named after Pop-Tarts sound?

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah Falls To Washington, Will Play Elimination Game Same Day