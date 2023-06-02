KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Softball ‘Freezing A Moment’ Together At World Series

Jun 2, 2023, 3:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been 29 years since Utah softball made it to the World Series and their first game didn’t go the way they would have wanted between the weather delay and the loss to Washington.

However, head coach Amy Hogue says she has been encouraging her team to “freeze” moments they want to remember throughout this process, and it appears they have taken her message to heart. That message could also be just what the Utes need to push through a tough double-header day as they are hours away from an elimination game with Oklahoma State on the heels of their loss to the Huskies.

Look At Someone You Care About And Think About What You Want To Remember

The last time Utah was playing in the World Series, Hogue was a player on the team, not the coach. As someone who has been there and done that in the very uniform her players don, Hogue came through with some very Ted Lasso-like advice about living in the moment and enjoying even the smallest parts of the process.

“I talked to them about that little feeling you get in your belly and how when they feel that, all that’s doing is freezing something in time that they’ll remember forever,” Hogue said. “So, when you feel that, make sure you are looking at someone you care about and you’re thinking about something you want to remember because it will be frozen there forever. I have moments of being here a long time ago, and they were good moments because I did exactly that. I think that experience out there and the reminder I’ve given to them is that it is way bigger than the game. I’m hoping they are doing a little bit of that because I’ve felt it and there are plenty of times today to freeze a moment and remember it.”

As mentioned before, the early conditions of Utah’s first World Series appearance in nearly three decades haven’t been the smoothest. However, coach Hogue doesn’t think it’s mattered to her team, noting they viewed the weather delay on Thursday as just a few more hours to hang out together with some of the people they love most.

“I think if it did, it might have been a positive,” Hogue said. “It didn’t seem like it with the way we played, but this team just wants minutes together and because we had to sit around together, they got that. Honestly, they are finding joy in all of the little things.”

We are about four hours away from finding out if the Utes have a little more magic in them to push past the Cowboys and advance in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Hogue says she and her team already have their plans hammered out in the event they get to spend a few more days together.

“We threw in ice cream at that Braum’s place,” Hogue said. “If we win tonight, we are going straight there to the drive through with the bus. We’re going to roll down each window and take their orders. They just want to have more days together and they know ice cream and a day off and another ball game with our group.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Post Combine 2023 NBA Mock Draft Roundup

The Utah Jazz will be selecting ninth overall in the 2023 NBA draft, but the player they’ll select varies widely with each mock draft.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Nuggets Perfect The Drama-Free Path To Their Spot On NBA’s Big Stage

The Denver Nuggets don't bicker with each other. It's been years since they fired a coach. Their best highlights often are superb skip passes.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Falls To Washington, Will Play Elimination Game Same Day

The Utes fell to Washington in their first game of the World Series and now will play an elimination game the same day against Oklahoma State.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘A Plan’ For Conference Expansion

The Big 12 continues to focus on conference realignment as they leave its spring business meetings.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Total Distribution Climbs To Record Number In 2022-23

The distribution from the Big 12 is climbing.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Stars Hire Marquette’s Steve Wojciechowski As Next Head Coach

The Utah Jazz's G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars have brought on Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski to be the team's next head coach.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah Softball ‘Freezing A Moment’ Together At World Series