Trial date set for Chad Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — A date has been set for the long-awaited trial of Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell’s husband.

A pre-trial conference will be held on Feb. 22, 2024, at Fremont County Courthouse.

The jury trial will begin a few months later, on April 1, 2024, at Ada County Courthouse with Judge Steven W. Boyce.

The jury trial is expected to last approximately two months.

Daybell, 54, is accused of the first-degree murder of his first wife Tamara “Tammy” Douglas Daybell and the children of his second wife, Vallow Daybell. He has pleaded not guilty.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty of the six counts she was facing related to a trio of killings earlier in May.

Vallow Daybell’s attorney has filed for a retrial.

Her sentencing is set to happen in July.