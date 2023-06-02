KSL Flood Watch
LOCAL NEWS

Trial date set for Chad Daybell

Jun 2, 2023, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

FILE - Chad Daybell appears during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2020. An Idaho ju...

FILE - Chad Daybell appears during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2020. An Idaho judge says a married couple accused of killing her two children and his previous wife in a strange doomsday-focused plot will be tried separately. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling Thursday, March 2, 2023, deciding that Lori Vallow Daybell would stand trial as planned on April 3, but Chad Daybell's trial would take place at a later date, EastIdahoNews.com reported. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho —  A date has been set for the long-awaited trial of Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell’s husband.

A pre-trial conference will be held on Feb. 22, 2024,  at Fremont County Courthouse.

The jury trial will begin a few months later, on April 1, 2024, at Ada County Courthouse with Judge Steven W. Boyce.

The jury trial is expected to last approximately two months.

Daybell, 54, is accused of the first-degree murder of his first wife Tamara “Tammy” Douglas Daybell and the children of his second wife, Vallow Daybell. He has pleaded not guilty.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty of the six counts she was facing related to a trio of killings earlier in May.

Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of murdering her children

Vallow Daybell’s attorney has filed for a retrial. 

Her sentencing is set to happen in July. 

