Utah Jazz Post Combine 2023 NBA Mock Draft Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be selecting ninth, 16th, and 28th overall in the 2023 NBA draft, but the players they’ll select varies widely with each mock draft.

The Jazz are at the beginning of their rebuild, and without any specific needs on the roster, have the ability to take the best player available with each of their three picks in the first round.

With less than three weeks left before the NBA Draft, here’s a look at the latest projections from four major outlets, and who they have the Jazz selecting in their mock drafts.

Who Will The Jazz Select In The 2023 Draft?

No. 9: Jalen Hood-Schifino: G – Indiana

Averages: 13.5 ppg | 4.1 RPG | 3.7 APG | 41 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 77 FT%

Jalen Hood-Schifino is a tall point guard with a solid frame standing 6-foot-4, weighing 216 lbs, and sporting an impressive 6-foot-10 wingspan.

The freshman guard has a knack for operating in the pick and roll, and reportedly wowed onlookers at the NBA combine due to his size.

Hood-Schifino lacked consistency at Indiana but had some truly impressive outings including a 35-point outburst in a win on the road at top-ranked Purdue.

The @utahjazz will need more point guard help next season. Could rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino be the answer in the NBA draft?

No. 16: Kobe Bufkin: G – Michigan

Averages: 14.0 ppg | 4.5 RPG | 2.9 APG | 48 FG% | 35 3Pt % | 84 FT%

One of the draft’s more intriguing players, Bufkin excelled at Michigan as a sophomore but finds himself projected anywhere from the mid-lottery to the late first round.

Bufkin has very few holes in his game, but his frame will have to fill out before he can handle a larger load in the NBA.

Kobe Bufkin is one of the NBA Draft's quickest risers. Could he sneak into the lottery, and would he fit with the @utahjazz?

No. 28: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: F – Marquette

Averages: 12.5 ppg | 4.7 RPG | 0.7 APG | 51 FG% | 34 3Pt % | 73 FT%

Perhaps the biggest winner from the NBA combine, Olivier-Maxence Prosper turned heads among league front offices due to his size and hustle in his lone scrimmage.

“O-Max” made significant improvements in each of his three years in college, and may have more upside than traditional late first-rounders despite his age.

Marquette's Olivier Maxence-Prosper had a strong first game at the NBA draft combine with 21 points, 7 rebounds in 22 minutes, bringing tremendous activity on both ends of the floor.

No. 9: Ausar Thompson: G/F – City Reapers

Averages: 16.3 ppg | 7.1 RPG | 6.1 APG | 48 FG% | 29 3Pt % | 66 FT%

Like the latter of the two Thompson twins to be selected, Ausur is a high-level athlete who filled the stat sheet during his time in the Overtime Elite.

Thompson projects a versatile defender and dangerous transition threat, with the potential to evolve into an offensive initiator in time.

Like his brother, the shooting remains a major question mark, but the upside is extremely high.

Ausar Thompson went from being a non-shooter upon arriving at OTE to hitting ten 3s in three Finals games and shooting 44% for 3 down the stretch. Here's a look at how his mechanics (and release speed) have evolved over the past 16 months.

No. 16: GG Jackson: F – South Carolina

Averages: 15.4 ppg | 5.9 RPG | 0.8 APG | 38 FG% | 32 3Pt % | 67 FT%

One of the most polarizing players in the draft, GG Jackson is projected anywhere from the late lottery to the late first round in most mocks.

Jackson was the top high school prospect for the class of 2023 before reclassifying to play college basketball at South Carolina.

Just 18 years old, Jackson’s youth showed on and off the floor during his freshman season, but his size and talent are obvious.

A reminder that GG Jackson was the #1 player in the 2023 class and decided to reclassify to play in college a year early. The 18-year-old freshman just put up a career-high 30 points against Auburn.

No. 28: Maxwell Lewis: G/F – Pepperdine

Averages: 17.1 ppg | 5.7 RPG | 2.8 APG | 46 FG% | 34 3Pt % | 78 FT%

Maxwell Lewis saw a significant jump in producing during his second season at Pepperdine and has likely guaranteed himself a place late in the first round of the NBA draft.

The sophomore needs to continue to add weight, but his combination of size, production, and potential make him a relatively safe pick with some undiscovered upside.

Maxwell Lewis is somebody to keep an eye on in the next month.

The 6’7 Wing : – Shot 43% on C&S Jumpers via @SynergySST (91st percentile)

– Has some athletic pops that he does not get enough credit for

– Had some defensive flashes

– Shot 63% at the rim (74th percentile) pic.twitter.com/DgQgLzhTqd — Dawson (@aidandawson25) May 25, 2023

No. 9: Anthony Black: G – Arkansas

Averages: 12.8 ppg | 5.1 RPG | 3.9 APG | 45 FG% | 30 3Pt % | 70 FT%

One of the top high school recruits in the country in 2022, Black excelled at Arkansas showing off his elite feel for the game and high basketball IQ.

Black was an inefficient shooter as a freshman and was overly unselfish, but his well-rounded game makes him one of the higher floor options in the lottery.

Let's begin our look at the 2023 NBA Draft with @RazorbackMBB star freshman Anthony Black, and how he'd fit with the @utahjazz.

Sat down with Jalen Hood-Schifino to talk about his freshman season at Indiana, the feedback he's getting from NBA teams, his ideal role, players he studies and more.

No. 9: Gradey Dick: G/F – Kansas

Averages: 14.1 ppg | 5.1 RPG | 1.7 APG | 44 FG% | 40 3Pt % | 85 FT%

Gradey Dick is one of the draft’s best shooters and would offer an immediate threat on the perimeter for the young Jazz roster.

The wing out of Kansas didn’t test particularly well at the combine athletically, but he has a high floor as a tall shooter and may have more to his game than he was able to show for the Jayhawks.

Gradey Dick tends to be one of the more polarizing players in the draft, but he's projected to go directly within the @utahjazz first two picks. Would he fit in Utah?

Jalen Hood-Schifino dropped 35pts to lead Indiana over Purdue. Still a mid-range heavy style but he's big, physical, has a good left, pull-ups & floaters to both sides. Improved his 3 & better weaponized handle too. Plays on/off ball + he defends.

No. 28: Amari Bailey: G – UCLA

Averages: 11.2 ppg | 3.8 RPG | 2.2 APG | 49 FG% | 39 3Pt % | 69 FT%

Entering college as a projected high-level scorer, Amari Bailey shot the ball well in his lone season at UCLA.

However, it was his playmaking and the potential as a point guard that he showed at the NBA combine that helped him climb up draft boards where he’s likely to land late in the first round.

UCLA's Amari Bailey had a big platform to showcase himself in an outsized role at the NBA draft combine and capitalized by posting 36 points, 14 assists in 50 minutes of action through two games. Showed his excellent ball-handling ability, pace, vision and creativity in PnR.

When Is The 2023 NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22nd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

