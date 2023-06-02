KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Post Combine 2023 NBA Mock Draft Roundup

Jun 2, 2023, 4:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be selecting ninth, 16th, and 28th overall in the 2023 NBA draft, but the players they’ll select varies widely with each mock draft.

The Jazz are at the beginning of their rebuild, and without any specific needs on the roster, have the ability to take the best player available with each of their three picks in the first round.

With less than three weeks left before the NBA Draft, here’s a look at the latest projections from four major outlets, and who they have the Jazz selecting in their mock drafts.

Who Will The Jazz Select In The 2023 Draft?

ESPN

No. 9: Jalen Hood-Schifino: G – Indiana

Averages: 13.5 ppg | 4.1 RPG | 3.7 APG | 41 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 77 FT%

Jalen Hood-Schifino is a tall point guard with a solid frame standing 6-foot-4, weighing 216 lbs, and sporting an impressive 6-foot-10 wingspan.

The freshman guard has a knack for operating in the pick and roll, and reportedly wowed onlookers at the NBA combine due to his size.

Hood-Schifino lacked consistency at Indiana but had some truly impressive outings including a 35-point outburst in a win on the road at top-ranked Purdue.

No. 16: Kobe Bufkin: G – Michigan

Averages: 14.0 ppg | 4.5 RPG | 2.9 APG | 48 FG% | 35 3Pt % | 84 FT%

One of the draft’s more intriguing players, Bufkin excelled at Michigan as a sophomore but finds himself projected anywhere from the mid-lottery to the late first round.

Bufkin has very few holes in his game, but his frame will have to fill out before he can handle a larger load in the NBA.

No. 28: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: F – Marquette

Averages: 12.5 ppg | 4.7 RPG | 0.7 APG | 51 FG% | 34 3Pt % | 73 FT%

Perhaps the biggest winner from the NBA combine, Olivier-Maxence Prosper turned heads among league front offices due to his size and hustle in his lone scrimmage.

“O-Max” made significant improvements in each of his three years in college, and may have more upside than traditional late first-rounders despite his age.

NBA Draft Room

No. 9: Ausar Thompson: G/F – City Reapers

Averages: 16.3 ppg | 7.1 RPG | 6.1 APG | 48 FG% | 29 3Pt % | 66 FT%

Like the latter of the two Thompson twins to be selected, Ausur is a high-level athlete who filled the stat sheet during his time in the Overtime Elite.

Thompson projects a versatile defender and dangerous transition threat, with the potential to evolve into an offensive initiator in time.

Like his brother, the shooting remains a major question mark, but the upside is extremely high.

No. 16: GG Jackson: F – South Carolina

Averages: 15.4 ppg | 5.9 RPG | 0.8 APG | 38 FG% | 32 3Pt % | 67 FT%

One of the most polarizing players in the draft, GG Jackson is projected anywhere from the late lottery to the late first round in most mocks.

Jackson was the top high school prospect for the class of 2023 before reclassifying to play college basketball at South Carolina.

Just 18 years old, Jackson’s youth showed on and off the floor during his freshman season, but his size and talent are obvious.

No. 28: Maxwell Lewis: G/F – Pepperdine

Averages: 17.1 ppg | 5.7 RPG | 2.8 APG | 46 FG% | 34 3Pt % | 78 FT%

Maxwell Lewis saw a significant jump in producing during his second season at Pepperdine and has likely guaranteed himself a place late in the first round of the NBA draft.

The sophomore needs to continue to add weight, but his combination of size, production, and potential make him a relatively safe pick with some undiscovered upside.

Tankathon

No. 9: Anthony Black: G – Arkansas

Averages: 12.8 ppg | 5.1 RPG | 3.9 APG | 45 FG% | 30 3Pt % | 70 FT%

One of the top high school recruits in the country in 2022, Black excelled at Arkansas showing off his elite feel for the game and high basketball IQ.

Black was an inefficient shooter as a freshman and was overly unselfish, but his well-rounded game makes him one of the higher floor options in the lottery.

No. 16: Jalen Hood-Schifino: G – Indiana

Averages: 13.5 ppg | 4.1 RPG | 3.7 APG | 41 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 77 FT%

Jalen Hood-Schifino is a tall point guard with a solid frame standing 6-foot-4, weighing 216 lbs, and sporting an impressive 6-foot-10 wingspan.

The freshman guard has a knack for operating in the pick and roll, and reportedly wowed onlookers at the NBA combine due to his size.

Hood-Schifino lacked consistency at Indiana but had some truly impressive outings including a 35-point outburst in a win on the road at top-ranked Purdue.

No. 28: Maxwell Lewis: G/F – Pepperdine

Averages: 17.1 ppg | 5.7 RPG | 2.8 APG | 46 FG% | 34 3Pt % | 78 FT%

Maxwell Lewis saw a significant jump in producing during his second season at Pepperdine and has likely guaranteed himself a place late in the first round of the NBA draft.

The sophomore needs to continue to add weight, but his combination of size, production, and potential make him a relatively safe pick with some undiscovered upside.

Bleacher Report

No. 9: Gradey Dick: G/F – Kansas

Averages: 14.1 ppg | 5.1 RPG | 1.7 APG | 44 FG% | 40 3Pt % | 85 FT%

Gradey Dick is one of the draft’s best shooters and would offer an immediate threat on the perimeter for the young Jazz roster.

The wing out of Kansas didn’t test particularly well at the combine athletically, but he has a high floor as a tall shooter and may have more to his game than he was able to show for the Jayhawks.

No. 16: Jalen Hood-Schifino: G – Indiana

Averages: 13.5 ppg | 4.1 RPG | 3.7 APG | 41 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 77 FT%

Jalen Hood-Schifino is a tall point guard with a solid frame standing 6-foot-4, weighing 216 lbs, and sporting an impressive 6-foot-10 wingspan.

The freshman guard has a knack for operating in the pick and roll, and reportedly wowed onlookers at the NBA combine due to his size.

Hood-Schifino lacked consistency at Indiana but had some truly impressive outings including a 35-point outburst in a win on the road at top-ranked Purdue.

No. 28: Amari Bailey: G – UCLA

Averages: 11.2 ppg | 3.8 RPG | 2.2 APG | 49 FG% | 39 3Pt % | 69 FT%

Entering college as a projected high-level scorer, Amari Bailey shot the ball well in his lone season at UCLA.

However, it was his playmaking and the potential as a point guard that he showed at the NBA combine that helped him climb up draft boards where he’s likely to land late in the first round.

When Is The 2023 NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22nd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball ‘Freezing A Moment’ Together At World Series

It's been 29 years since Utah softball made it to the World Series and their first game didn't go the way they wanted.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Nuggets Perfect The Drama-Free Path To Their Spot On NBA’s Big Stage

The Denver Nuggets don't bicker with each other. It's been years since they fired a coach. Their best highlights often are superb skip passes.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Falls To Washington, Will Play Elimination Game Same Day

The Utes fell to Washington in their first game of the World Series and now will play an elimination game the same day against Oklahoma State.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘A Plan’ For Conference Expansion

The Big 12 continues to focus on conference realignment as they leave its spring business meetings.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Total Distribution Climbs To Record Number In 2022-23

The distribution from the Big 12 is climbing.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Stars Hire Marquette’s Steve Wojciechowski As Next Head Coach

The Utah Jazz's G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars have brought on Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski to be the team's next head coach.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah Jazz Post Combine 2023 NBA Mock Draft Roundup