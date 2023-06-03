KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family desperate for answers in search for missing teen, offering $30k reward

Jun 2, 2023, 6:58 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm

Diane Carpenter pictured with her granddaughter, 17-year-old Kandis Harris, who has been missing si...

Diane Carpenter pictured with her granddaughter, 17-year-old Kandis Harris, who has been missing since July 15, 2021.

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah  – The family of a missing Tooele teen is now offering a $30K reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

“We’re doing this because I want it to be so tempting that if you know where she’s at, you’ll tell us where she’s at,” Breann Sagers, the aunt of Kandis Harris said.

Harris went missing on July 14, 2021 when she was 16 years old. She was last seen running away from the Odyssey House Teen Inpatient facility in Salt Lake City where she was receiving treatment for emotional distress and drug abuse.

“Kandis had a lot of trauma she was dealing with, a lot of emotions she was trying to get through,” Sagers said. “She lost her grandfather that adopted her, she lost her best friend, she had all these things she was trying to work through.”

Harris had a history of running away in the months leading up to her disappearance, according to Sagers, but during that time she continued to keep in contact with family. When she disappeared from Odyssey House she was active on social media for several days but then she went silent.

“I feel like maybe something happened to her and it was an overdose, it was an accident and they didn’t want it to happen and they all freaked out and maybe they did something to her,” Sagers said.

Sagers said Harris had a big heart and was always passionate about her family. She says the past two years have been an emotional rollercoaster trying to find her.

“We’ve all been through therapy trying to cope and learn how to heal, but it’s hard to heal when you don’t know how to heal, and you don’t have the answers you need,” she said.

Sagers hopes Kandis is still alive and continues to light a candle in honor of her missing niece who would have graduated this year, but at the same time she knows the reality of finding Kandis alive is unlikely.

“She needs to come home to her family and let us put her where she needs to be, wherever that is, whether it’s a treatment, whether it’s to rest, my family needs that closure, we can’t keep living like this,” she said.

$10k of the reward money is being provided by a private investigator and the remaining $20k is being provided by Harris’ family. Seagers said tips can remain anonymous, she just wants to know where her niece is so she can bring her home.

“Where she is at is not where she deserves to be.”

Tips about Kandis Harris’ whereabouts can be made to Private Investigator Jason Jensen at 801-759-2248 or to the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Erin Cox

Survivor’s relief after UT Supreme Court affirms former USU athlete’s rape convictions

After nearly a decade of seeking justice, one survivor said she finally has some closure.

19 hours ago

Snowbasin moving snow...

Mike Anderson

Snowbasin moving snow to prepare for summer recreation

Some Utah ski resorts, like Snowbasin are moving snow to make way for their summer season, thanks to our record-breaking snowpack.

19 hours ago

Bear trap...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

Utah wildlife officials set up traps, signs after bear encounter above Bountiful

Utah wildlife officials have set up traps in a canyon above Bountiful after a man reported a bear encounter at a campsite in the canyon early Thursday.

19 hours ago

FILE - Chad Daybell appears during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2020. An Idaho ju...

Eliza Pace

Trial date set for Chad Daybell

A date has been set for the long-awaited trial of Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell's husband.

19 hours ago

Chopper 5 electrocutions...

Cary Schwanitz and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

Two men electrocuted in West Jordan

Two killed in electrocution in West Jordan.

19 hours ago

Bell Canyon Waterfall...

Karah Brackin

Water levels to peak in Sandy, steer clear of swift water

Water levels will peak in Sandy City Rivers in the next few weeks.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Family desperate for answers in search for missing teen, offering $30k reward