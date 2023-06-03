KSL Flood Watch
Semitruck crashes in Garden City

Jun 2, 2023, 7:17 PM | Updated: 7:36 pm

(Jenni Hoskins)...

(Jenni Hoskins)

(Jenni Hoskins)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semitruck has crashed through several garages in Garden City according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred at 18 North Lakeside Drive, a place other trucks have crashed previously.

 

A still from security camera footage of the collision. (Jenni Hoskins)

Footage from witnesses showed the truck barreling through several garages.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Semitruck crashes in Garden City