Built Bar Pays BYU Players 'Additional $600' Over NIL Questions

Jun 2, 2023, 9:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The Built Bar NIL saga with BYU football players appears to have a resolution.

After anonymous players expressed frustrations to the Salt Lake Tribune over missed NIL payments from the Built Bar CougarTail Puffs, the company has made it right for the players.

Built CEO/Co-Founder Nick Greer, who viewed the situation as a “misunderstanding,” went on to pay the players an additional 15% from the sales of the CougarTail Puff. That comes out to “more than 30% of CougarTail sales back to BYU and BYU football players.”

The total payment to players was $600.

Built pays all BYU players $600 for CougarTail Puff

BYU football players were informed on Friday to go to Built Brands Headquarters in American Fork to pick up their checks.

Greer issued a letter to all of the players. Defensive lineman Joshua Singh shared the letter on social media.

“As you will remember, we took the college football fanbase by storm less than two years ago when we announced an unprecedented NIL deal with BYU football that sent shockwaves nationwide. The walk-ons? Who was going to do a NIL deal with the walk-ons? BUILT was going to! And watching how all 123 players reacted was priceless. Why? Because it showed how much loved and cared for one another. To be that close and feel that amount of love was inspiring,” wrote Greer in the letter. “Thank you for letting us have a front-row seat to feel and see that happen in real time over the last two years. You are an inspiration in so many ways!”

Is Built Bar still with BYU football?

Along with going into details about the $600 payment, Greer noted the contributions that BUILT has made to BYU athletes. He did note it’s uncertain if they would be part of the BYU football team during the 2023 season.

“Over the past two years, our NIL initiatives totaled over $1.25 million, and we have always exceeded our commitments to BYU and the players. Although we have yet to decide how to continue our relationship next season with BYU and NIL, we thank those who participated in the BUILT for Good program by sharing monthly on social media and participating in the service project earlier this year.”

Key individuals in BYU’s athletic department have expressed their support for Greer and Built Brands. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, who completed Big 12 Spring Business meetings this week in West Virginia, tweeted, “[heart emoji] Nick Greer [heart emoji] Built [heart emoji] Taking care of our Coug Football Players [heart emoji] Grateful [heart emoji] Let’s GO! [heart emoji] Cougs! [heart emoji]”

BYU Associate AD for Development Chad Lewis expressed his gratitude for Greer.

“I am so grateful for [Nick Greer] and his friendship as well as [Built Bar] for all they do to help BYU football. He is one of the All Time best!”

Walk-on BYU player expresses gratitude for Built NIL deal

One of the walk-ons in the BYU football program, wide receiver and return specialist Hobbs Nyberg, told KSL Sports that Built has been great to work with in NIL deals.

“We’ve got just as much or beyond what we were promised to get. Nick and his crew have done awesome,” Nyberg said to KSL Sports. “We are very fortunate, so it’s super sad to hear that people are maybe getting upset and coming at Built Bar because they’ve done so much for our program and walk-ons, and they help the scholarship players as well. I’m personally super grateful. They’ve changed my life just by being able to pay for my education and being able to stay on the team. So I have nothing but love and respect for all of them.”

Nyberg, who was tabbed by Athlon Sports as a preseason Fourth-Team All-Big 12 selection in the return game heading into the season, felt the whole situation was possibly a miscommunication.

“Built Bar has always come through with what they’ve promised or said they were going to do,” Nyberg said. “As far as I’ve been with them since they started [with BYU], they’ve done everything and lived up to above and beyond expectations.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

