KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Wildland firefighters prepare, train for upcoming wildfire season

Jun 2, 2023, 11:07 PM | Updated: 11:50 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — There wasn’t a single flame anywhere in sight.

However, wildland firefighters know it’s not too far away.

“Summer is coming, eventually, so we’ll up getting a lot of dry stuff,” said Barry Locke, who is with the Weber Fire District.

With 17 years of experience doing this job, Locke knows about as well as anyone all the green everyone is seeing in Utah right now will turn yellow.

“We get that hot temperature, all the grass that you see will dry up,” he said.

That’s why Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state.

Friday, crews in Northern Utah were divided into groups just north of Tremonton in Box Elder County.

Even though some experienced firefighters were doing the training as a refresher course, for others it was an opportunity to get some dirt on their crisp bright yellow shirts.

Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state. Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state. Firefighters prepare for wildfire season. (Jack Grimm/KSLTV) Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state. Firefighters prepare for wildfire season. (Jack Grimm/KSLTV) Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state. Firefighters prepare for wildfire season. (Jack Grimm/KSLTV) Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state. Firefighters prepare for wildfire season. (Jack Grimm/KSLTV) Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state. Firefighters prepare for wildfire season. (Jack Grimm/KSLTV) Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state. Firefighters prepare for wildfire season. (Jack Grimm/KSLTV) Firefighters prepare for wildfire season. (Jack Grimm/KSLTV)

“In this group, there were four or five that have never been on a fire,” said Locke, who was helping to train them. “So, they’ve got their basic red card certification, but this is the closest thing so far in their career with that they’re dealing with.”

Even though there wasn’t a real wildfire, these crews were gaining as close to real life experience as possible.

They were learning how to properly dig handlines, lay hoses, and communicate with incident command.
An emphasis on initial attack is also a big part of this training.

When a wildfire starts, it’s usually a small department that is the first to arrive.

“We can save 90 to 95 percent of the fires in the initial attack phase,” said Weber County’s Fire Warden, Rick Cooper. “Initial attack is the bread and butter of wildland firefighting.”

Learning how to properly attack a small fire faster could keep it from spreading out of control, saving money, property, and maybe even lives.

“It’s just going to make us that much more prepared for when the fires do come and once we get out there, we’ll be ready to go,” said forestry technician with the Bureau of Land Management, Jared Van Oordt. “This training is important and gets our crews ready, especially those who are doing it for the first time.”

One part of fires that can be controlled is being extra careful to not start one from leaving campfires unattended, dragging chains from towing something, and parking on dry grass.

State fire managers call it having fire sense and they’re asking everyone to be careful when outdoors.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah County law enforcement is urging the public to stay away from Bridal Veil Falls during the hei...

Cimaron Neugebauer

‘Stay away’: Utah County officials urge caution around avalanche debris at Bridal Veil Falls

Utah County law enforcement is urging the public to stay away from Bridal Veil Falls during the height of spring runoff where avalanche debris barely covers a raging river underneath. "What he did was stupid, he's an idiot for doing it," said Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, reacting to video posted online of a teen attempting to swim in swift water at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

1 day ago

Courtesy: Tami Watts...

Eliza Pace

Houseboats catch fire in Lake Powell

Terrifying video from Lake Powell shows multiple houseboats up in flames.

1 day ago

(Courtesy Dustin Hansen)...

Eliza Pace

Two injured when semi truck crashes through garages of complex, hits propane tank

A semi truck has crashed through several garages, hitting a propane tank in Garden City according to the Rich County Sheriff's Department.

1 day ago

Diane Carpenter pictured with her granddaughter, 17-year-old Kandis Harris, who has been missing si...

Shara Park

Family desperate for answers in search for missing teen, offering $30k reward

The family of a missing Tooele teen is now offering a $30K reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Erin Cox

Survivor’s relief after UT Supreme Court affirms former USU athlete’s rape convictions

After nearly a decade of seeking justice, one survivor said she finally has some closure.

1 day ago

Snowbasin moving snow...

Mike Anderson

Snowbasin moving snow to prepare for summer recreation

Some Utah ski resorts, like Snowbasin are moving snow to make way for their summer season, thanks to our record-breaking snowpack.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Wildland firefighters prepare, train for upcoming wildfire season