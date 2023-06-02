KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Softball Can’t Overcome 8-0 Second Inning By Oklahoma State

Jun 2, 2023, 10:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

OKLAHOMA CITY – Utah softball’s magical season comes to an end after falling into an 8-0 hole against Oklahoma State at the bottom of the second inning that they couldn’t overcome.

Friday was just not their day as the Utes were already behind the eight-ball having played a game earlier in the day against in-conference foe Washington. Unfortunately, that trend continued into their evening match with OSU where not much went their way against the Cowgirls.

A weather delay the night before moved Utah’s first game of the World Series against the Huskies to Friday morning, forcing the loser of that game to play a second game later in the day. The Utes drew that short stick, and it ended up being too much to overcome this time.

Lots Of Major Accomplishments For The Utes

While obviously not the ending the Utes wanted, they have a lot to be proud of in 2023 including bringing home their first Pac-12 Championship, breaking a bunch of records, and hosting two regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

Head coach Amy Hogue said earlier in the day that she encouraged her team to “freeze” the moments they will want to remember forever and based off of the continued smiles on their faces through adversity against OSU it appears they did just that.

“The pride that these ones displayed and the way they wore these colors- I’m super proud,” Hogue said. “I’m proud of what they did because it’s an entire season that we’re talking about, and they accomplished so much. It was a fantastic year for the Utes.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Built Bar Pays BYU Players ‘Additional $600’ Over NIL Questions

Built Bar has resolved any questions surrounding the BYU football NIL questions.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Post Combine 2023 NBA Mock Draft Roundup

The Utah Jazz will be selecting ninth overall in the 2023 NBA draft, but the player they’ll select varies widely with each mock draft.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball ‘Freezing A Moment’ Together At World Series

It's been 29 years since Utah softball made it to the World Series and their first game didn't go the way they wanted.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Nuggets Perfect The Drama-Free Path To Their Spot On NBA’s Big Stage

The Denver Nuggets don't bicker with each other. It's been years since they fired a coach. Their best highlights often are superb skip passes.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Falls To Washington, Will Play Elimination Game Same Day

The Utes fell to Washington in their first game of the World Series and now will play an elimination game the same day against Oklahoma State.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Exit Meetings With ‘A Plan’ For Conference Expansion

The Big 12 continues to focus on conference realignment as they leave its spring business meetings.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah Softball Can’t Overcome 8-0 Second Inning By Oklahoma State