Utah Softball Can’t Overcome 8-0 Second Inning By Oklahoma State

OKLAHOMA CITY – Utah softball’s magical season comes to an end after falling into an 8-0 hole against Oklahoma State at the bottom of the second inning that they couldn’t overcome.

Friday was just not their day as the Utes were already behind the eight-ball having played a game earlier in the day against in-conference foe Washington. Unfortunately, that trend continued into their evening match with OSU where not much went their way against the Cowgirls.

A weather delay the night before moved Utah’s first game of the World Series against the Huskies to Friday morning, forcing the loser of that game to play a second game later in the day. The Utes drew that short stick, and it ended up being too much to overcome this time.

Lots Of Major Accomplishments For The Utes

While obviously not the ending the Utes wanted, they have a lot to be proud of in 2023 including bringing home their first Pac-12 Championship, breaking a bunch of records, and hosting two regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

Head coach Amy Hogue said earlier in the day that she encouraged her team to “freeze” the moments they will want to remember forever and based off of the continued smiles on their faces through adversity against OSU it appears they did just that.

“The pride that these ones displayed and the way they wore these colors- I’m super proud,” Hogue said. “I’m proud of what they did because it’s an entire season that we’re talking about, and they accomplished so much. It was a fantastic year for the Utes.”

