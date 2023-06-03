KSL Flood Watch
‘Stay away’: Utah County officials urge caution around avalanche debris at Bridal Veil Falls

Jun 2, 2023, 11:50 PM | Updated: Jun 3, 2023, 12:05 am

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — Utah County law enforcement is urging the public to stay away from Bridal Veil Falls during the height of spring runoff where avalanche debris barely covers a raging river underneath.

“What he did was stupid, he’s an idiot for doing it,”  Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, said reacting to anvideo posted online of a teen attempting to swim in swift water at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

This is an example of what not to do, officials say. The video shows a young man dropping into the water from a hole in avalanche debris. He then is swept down the swift water as he tries to swim to the shore.

“He has no idea exactly what’s in the water where he jumped in,” Cannon explained of the dangerous decision. “He doesn’t know exactly how deep it is.”

Police have closed the area of Bridal Veil Falls and warned the public for weeks to stay away from the area. Anyone who goes past the closure signs could be cited for trespassing.

“Putting his life at risk and potentially the lives of those who may have to save him if things don’t go the way he anticipates they will,” Cannon said. “So stay away.”

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

