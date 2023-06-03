Severe thunderstorm drops quarter-sized hail, torrential rain across Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm brought quarter-sized hail, gusty winds and torrential rain to most of Salt Lake County Saturday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police say the opening of the Utah Pride Festival was temporarily postponed by event organizers as severe weather moved through the area.

Downtown is now seeing heavy rain. The Utah Pride Center has secured the grounds of the Pride Festival for vendors. All non-essential personnel have been asked to leave. Our officers are helping to make sure people seek shelter safely.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity #UTWX pic.twitter.com/fiJKZJqo4v — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) June 3, 2023

The National Weather Service said winds with this storm reached up to 50 mph. A tornado was also possible with the storm but did not materialize. “Continued torrential rainfall, small hail, and wind gusts to 50 mph are possible with new thunderstorm development off the eastern side of the Salt Lake Valley through Parleys Canyon and Kimball Junction” through 2 p.m., the NWS said.

Several KSL viewers reported hail and heavy rain in West Jordan and Daybreak as the storm moved east.