Walker Kessler Asks Nikola Jokic Questions At NBA Finals Media Day

Jun 3, 2023, 3:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Ahead of game two of the 2023 NBA Finals, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler attended media day to ask Nikola Jokic some questions.

Kessler attended the media day after being selected to serve as an NBA Finals media correspondent on Wednesday.

Kessler decided to use his question on something other than basketball, asking the two-time NBA MVP how he was doing.

“I like it,” Jokic replied. “Very good. I think we’re just waiting for the game to come. When the game comes, everything is going to be normal.”

Walker Kessler To Serve As NBA Finals Correspondent

The league announced the partnership with some of the top rookies from the 2022-23 season on Wednesday before Thursday’s Game One tip-off.

“Paolo Banchero (@OrlandoMagic), Walker Kessler (@UtahJazz), Bennedict Mathurin (@Pacers) and Jalen Williams (@OKCThunder) will serve as NBA Finals media correspondents throughout the 2023 #NBAFinals. Follow along on the NBA App & NBA Social to see their coverage from the ground!” the league tweeted.

According to the Jazz, Kessler will join NBA social as a correspondent for their Game 2 coverage which is set to take place in Denver.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

