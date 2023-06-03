KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Corner Canyon, Oregon LB Harrison Taggart Commits To BYU

Jun 3, 2023, 6:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Former Corner Canyon High star Harrison Taggart is joining the BYU football program. Taggart announced his commitment with his sister, Madelynne Taggart.

Madelynne was a prep standout at Corner Canyon in track & field in sprints and hurdles.

Who is Harrison Taggart?

A 6-foot-2, 216-pound linebacker, Taggart was a four-star recruit out of Corner Canyon High in the 2022 class. He competed one season at Oregon, appearing in three games for the Ducks. One of those three games that he appeared in was Oregon’s 41-20 blowout victory over BYU last September in Autzen Stadium.

Taggart played in nine snaps for Oregon during his redshirt season. He was an early enrollee with the Ducks, so he had a full calendar year in Dan Lanning’s Oregon program.

During Taggart’s high school recruitment that saw him rise to become a four-star prospect, BYU was surprisingly never in the mix. The Cougars didn’t offer a scholarship. Taggart told KSL Sports in an interview during his transfer recruitment that he didn’t know why BYU never offered him out of high school.

That’s all in the past now, as new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill made Taggart a priority in the Transfer Portal. Taggart received an offer from BYU shortly after entering the portal. He also received interest from Big 12 schools and Mountain West programs, including Utah State.

Moving forward with the BYU football program

As a prep recruit, Taggart had a final five of Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, USC, and Utah coming out of his prep career, before signing with the Ducks.

At Corner Canyon, Taggart was a tackling machine. He racked up 237 tackles in two seasons for the Chargers. Plus, he had 7.5 sacks.

Taggart has four years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career and joins a BYU linebacker unit that is looking for additional personnel to compete. The Cougars have starters Max Tooley and Ben Bywater returning, plus Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh.

BYU opens the 2023 season on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores First Goal Of Season To Break Tie With Austin FC

Rubio Rubín opened up scoring for Real Salt Lake with a header goal in the 15th minute of the road matchup with Austin FC.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Ute Proud’ Takes On New Meaning With Former Punter Hank Mondaca

Former Utah football punter Hank Mondaca is looking to give being "Ute Proud" a much deeper meaning for Utah Athletics with the help of his charitable organization, Athletes For Life.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hits Road To Face Austin FC For Second Time This Season

Real Salt Lake will pack its bags and head to Q2 Stadium for an MLS regular season matchup with Austin FC on Saturday.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bettman: NHL Committed To Keeping Coyotes In Arizona After Arena Referendum Failed

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is still committed to Arizona after Tempe voters rejected a referendum for a Coyotes arena.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Asks Nikola Jokic Questions At NBA Finals Media Day

Ahead of game two of the 2023 NBA Finals, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler attended media day to ask Nikola Jokic some questions.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final Pits Top Team In West Against Upstart In East

Taking opposite roads, Florida and Vegas now collide in the Stanley Cup Final with one team set to win the title for the first time.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Former Corner Canyon, Oregon LB Harrison Taggart Commits To BYU