Former Corner Canyon, Oregon LB Harrison Taggart Commits To BYU

PROVO, Utah – Former Corner Canyon High star Harrison Taggart is joining the BYU football program. Taggart announced his commitment with his sister, Madelynne Taggart.

Madelynne was a prep standout at Corner Canyon in track & field in sprints and hurdles.

Who is Harrison Taggart?

A 6-foot-2, 216-pound linebacker, Taggart was a four-star recruit out of Corner Canyon High in the 2022 class. He competed one season at Oregon, appearing in three games for the Ducks. One of those three games that he appeared in was Oregon’s 41-20 blowout victory over BYU last September in Autzen Stadium.

Taggart played in nine snaps for Oregon during his redshirt season. He was an early enrollee with the Ducks, so he had a full calendar year in Dan Lanning’s Oregon program.

During Taggart’s high school recruitment that saw him rise to become a four-star prospect, BYU was surprisingly never in the mix. The Cougars didn’t offer a scholarship. Taggart told KSL Sports in an interview during his transfer recruitment that he didn’t know why BYU never offered him out of high school.

That’s all in the past now, as new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill made Taggart a priority in the Transfer Portal. Taggart received an offer from BYU shortly after entering the portal. He also received interest from Big 12 schools and Mountain West programs, including Utah State.

Moving forward with the BYU football program

As a prep recruit, Taggart had a final five of Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, USC, and Utah coming out of his prep career, before signing with the Ducks.

At Corner Canyon, Taggart was a tackling machine. He racked up 237 tackles in two seasons for the Chargers. Plus, he had 7.5 sacks.

Taggart has four years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career and joins a BYU linebacker unit that is looking for additional personnel to compete. The Cougars have starters Max Tooley and Ben Bywater returning, plus Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh.

BYU opens the 2023 season on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

