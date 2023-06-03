KSL Flood Watch
Rubio Rubín Scores First Goal Of Season To Break Tie With Austin FC

Jun 3, 2023, 7:01 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Rubio Rubín opened up scoring for Real Salt Lake with a header goal in the 15th minute against Austin FC.

The goal was Rubín’s first of the season.

Real Salt Lake scored just one goal in their first matchup with Austin in early March.

Seeing a ball find the back of the net in the first 15 minutes gave RSL a visible confidence boost.

Real Salt Lake Hits Road For Austin FC Matchup

Real Salt Lake will pack its bags and head to Q2 Stadium for an MLS regular season matchup with Austin FC on Saturday.

RSL and Austin last met on March 11. Austin pulled out a 2-1 win on the road.

Justen Glad scored the only goal for RSL against Austin. It was his third of the season through the first three games.

RELATED: Justen Glad Scores First Goal At Home For Real Salt Lake In 2023

Real Salt Lake comes into this game just days after a heartbreaking loss to the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

LA Galaxy entered the game with the least points in the entire MLS. They also hadn’t scored a goal on the road since March 4.

After the LA loss, head coach Pablo Mastroeni explained that there were bright spots for RSL but plays in front of the goal and plays in transition really hurt the clubs chances.

“Transition moments for us were critical today,” Mastroeni said. “I thought for the most part we did a great job. We’re talking about details. I thought we controlled the game—the way we wanted to get after it. We just weren’t clinical in front of the goal today.”

LA scored three goals against Real Salt Lake en route to a 3-2 win at America First Field.

RSL created numerous scoring opportunities but struggled to ultimately turn it into a goal. A common trend in the season.

Austin’s last game was a 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC. They currently hold the West’s three-seed with a record of 5-6-4.

Real Salt Lake sits in the 12th seed, trailing Austin by three points.

A string of wins could propel RSL into the playoff picture as the MLS season heads into its second half.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Rubio Rubín scores on Austin FC? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

