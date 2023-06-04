KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah couple sifts through memories after semi collides with Bear Lake property

Jun 3, 2023, 8:25 PM | Updated: Jun 4, 2023, 1:23 am

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

GARDEN CITY, Utah — Few things are stronger than a first impression, especially when what’s in front of you are pieces of your own past.

“Watch your step, there could be nails,” Ken Maxfield said as he walked up to take a first glimpse of the ruined remains of his family’s detached storage garage at their Bear Lake vacation home.

“Man, all of our bikes are just trashed, they’re all mangled,” he said, as he leaned in for a closer look. Meanwhile, his wife Tracey Maxfield held up a piece of rainbow-colored fabric.

A Utah couple's Bear Lake property was smashed into by a semi truck and trailer. (Ray Boone/KSL TV) A Utah couple's Bear Lake property was smashed into by a semi truck and trailer. (Ray Boone/KSL TV) A Utah couple's Bear Lake property was smashed into by a semi truck and trailer. (Ray Boone/KSL TV) A Utah couple's Bear Lake property was smashed into by a semi truck and trailer. (Ray Boone/KSL TV) Tracey Maxfield gets a hug from husband Ken Maxfield after a semi trailer crashed into their Bear Lake property. (Ray Boone/KSL TV)

“It’s something that I designed, when my kids were little, it’s called a swing safe,” she said with a laugh. “But it survived. It’s all in one piece, and it would keep your kids safe on a swing.”

Decades of memories are here, now strewn around a parking lot. Ken and Tracey Maxfield both said they try to stay positive, but can’t help stopping here and there to reminisce — especially when they look at what’s been knocked completely free of the rubble.

Two injured when semi truck crashes through garages of complex, hits propane tank

“That’s kind of sad to me, because those were my dad’s jetskis and he passed away, and that’s what we got,” Tracey Maxfield said.

They first got the news earlier in the night.

“We were just eating dinner and we got a call about something was happening up here,” Ken Maxfield said.

“Saying that there’d been another accident up here, and that a truck had run through the garages again, and this time it happened to be ours,” Tracey Maxfield said.

A semi truck coming down the hill towards Garden City was unable to stop, plowing right through their storage garage.

“The truck sent a propane tank flying like a missile,” Tracey Maxfield said. “When we were first sent pictures, we could just see the stream of propane.”

To the Maxfields, this couldn’t be more personal.

“My father-in-law Phil Hoyt built this complex in ’95, ’96.” Ken Maxfield said. “It’s kind of just home for us.”

“He was a civil engineer, and bought the property, designed the units and how it was going to be laid out,” Tracey Maxfield said. “We’ve seen it from the ground up. And the ground down, now.”

They were among the first to live here, but someone who wasn’t here on this night is top of mind: Tracey Maxfield’s mom.

“If she was in the bedroom, it would’ve been a different story,” Ken Maxfield said.

“We are talking a propane tank that feeds half of this property,” Tracey Maxfield said. “And it lodged into that building, that’s my mom’s unit. And that was actually in her bedroom closet.”

This isn’t the first time a truck hasn’t been able to stop, nor is it the first time one has smashed into buildings.

“Before this, all the trucks have gone to the right, and I said ‘One of these days, they’re going to go to the left, and this one did,’” Tracey Maxfield said.

“This started about four or five years ago, all of the sudden trucks coming down the hill would lose their brakes,” Ken Maxfield said. He said there’s been an increase in truck traffic. “I think the growth up here has changed. There’s big stores up here now that need provisions.”

The Maxfields plan to rebuild. For now, they’re focused on talking with cleanup crews and sifting through what’s left. But even in the midst of so many memories, they can’t help but consider how this memory could have been a whole lot worse.

“On a busy holiday weekend, there could’ve been 200 people sitting at that intersection,” Ken Maxfield said. “Instead of just picking up brick and debris, we could’ve been picking up bodies.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Minivan on the bank above a reservoir...

Larry D. Curtis

Police rescue unconscious girl from submerged car in Utah reservoir

Police shot out a window and pulled an unconscious 12-year-old girl out of a submerged car in a Utah reservoir Saturday.

1 day ago

(Benjamin Wadman)...

Josh Ellis

Severe thunderstorm drops quarter-sized hail, torrential rain across Salt Lake Valley

A severe thunderstorm brought quarter-sized hail, gusty winds and torrential rain to most of Salt Lake County Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

Photo of Nile Thacker, a tiny tim's toymaker killed in a crash earlier this year....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Toymaker killed by alleged DUI driver remembered as family waits for justice

Nile Thacker's family is sharing an important message as they remember Tiny Tim's biggest volunteer who was killed in a crash.

1 day ago

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to an abandoned building that was on fire at 220 S. 20...

Logan Stefanich

Fire at abandoned building forces evacuation of apartments in Salt Lake

An fire in an abandoned apartment building forced the evacuation of an adjacent apartment building late Friday night.

1 day ago

Utah County law enforcement is urging the public to stay away from Bridal Veil Falls during the hei...

Cimaron Neugebauer

‘Stay away’: Utah County officials urge caution around avalanche debris at Bridal Veil Falls

Utah County law enforcement is urging the public to stay away from Bridal Veil Falls, where avalanche debris hides a raging river.

2 days ago

Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exer...

Alex Cabrero

Wildland firefighters prepare, train for upcoming wildfire season

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah couple sifts through memories after semi collides with Bear Lake property