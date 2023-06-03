KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rubín Scores Twice As Real Salt Lake Defeats Austin FC On Road

Jun 3, 2023, 10:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake pulled off a big win against Austin FC on the road on Saturday.

Rubio Rubín, who had been in a scoring drought so far in the season, scored both of RSL’s goals en route to a 2-1 win in Q2 Stadium.

Real Salt Lake, Austin FC

First Half

Justen Glad’s return to the lineup was immediately felt by RSL. He conceded Austin’s first corner of the game.

Bode Hidalgo was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 7th minute.

Just minutes later, Hidalo took a shot from long range but it missed to the left.

Rubio Rubín put RSL on the board with a header in the 15th minute. His shot came off an assist by Jasper Löffelsend.

The goal was Rubín’s first of the season.

RELATED: Rubio Rubín Scores First Goal Of Season To Break Tie With Austin FC

RSL and Austin played tough defense over the next stretch. Neither team could get much going in the attacking third.

Justen Glad was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 34th minute.

In the 40th minute, the game was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area.

After nearly two hours of waiting, the teams returned to the field for the end of the first half.

Austin’s Emiliano Rigoni was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 43rd minute.

Real Salt Lake took two free kicks in the closing minutes, but neither team could find the back of the net. RSL went into the break with a one-score lead.

Second Half

Real Salt Lake came out with eh same defensive intensity after the halftime break.

Emiliano Rigoni and Julio Cascante both took shots in the 58th minute, the first was blocked and the second was saved.

Austin’s Maximiliano Urruti and Jon Gallagher were both shown a yellow card for fouls in the 62nd and 64th minutes.

Brayan Vera and Bryan Oviedo both took shots on the following possession. Neither found the back of the net.

 

Jasper Löffelsend was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 66th minute.

Emeka Eneli and Danny Musovski stepped on for Löffelsend and Anderson Julio in the 72nd minute.

In the 81st minute, Rubio Rubín put the dagger in Austin FC. He scored his second goal of the night to give RSL a 2-0 lead.

RELATED: Rubio Rubín Scores Second Goal Of Night Against Austin FC

After three minutes of stoppage time was added, Austin defender Julio Cascante got a header to go from right in front of the net.

Right after the goal, Austin got back to the 18-yard box and got a shot off but RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers made the save.

Real Salt Lake pulls out the 2-1 win on the road.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores Second Goal Of Night Against Austin FC

When it rains, it pours. Rubio Rubín went from zero goals on the season to two in one night against Austin FC on Saturday.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores First Goal Of Season To Break Tie With Austin FC

Rubio Rubín opened up scoring for Real Salt Lake with a header goal in the 15th minute of the road matchup with Austin FC.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Corner Canyon, Oregon LB Harrison Taggart Commits To BYU

Former Corner Canyon star is joining the BYU football program.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Ute Proud’ Takes On New Meaning With Former Punter Hank Mondaca

Former Utah football punter Hank Mondaca is looking to give being "Ute Proud" a much deeper meaning for Utah Athletics with the help of his charitable organization, Athletes For Life.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hits Road To Face Austin FC For Second Time This Season

Real Salt Lake will pack its bags and head to Q2 Stadium for an MLS regular season matchup with Austin FC on Saturday.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bettman: NHL Committed To Keeping Coyotes In Arizona After Arena Referendum Failed

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is still committed to Arizona after Tempe voters rejected a referendum for a Coyotes arena.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Rubín Scores Twice As Real Salt Lake Defeats Austin FC On Road