Rubín Scores Twice As Real Salt Lake Defeats Austin FC On Road

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake pulled off a big win against Austin FC on the road on Saturday.

Rubio Rubín, who had been in a scoring drought so far in the season, scored both of RSL’s goals en route to a 2-1 win in Q2 Stadium.

Real Salt Lake, Austin FC

First Half

Justen Glad’s return to the lineup was immediately felt by RSL. He conceded Austin’s first corner of the game.

Bode Hidalgo was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 7th minute.

Just minutes later, Hidalo took a shot from long range but it missed to the left.

Rubio Rubín put RSL on the board with a header in the 15th minute. His shot came off an assist by Jasper Löffelsend.

The goal was Rubín’s first of the season.

RSL and Austin played tough defense over the next stretch. Neither team could get much going in the attacking third.

Justen Glad was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 34th minute.

In the 40th minute, the game was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area.

After nearly two hours of waiting, the teams returned to the field for the end of the first half.

Austin’s Emiliano Rigoni was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 43rd minute.

Real Salt Lake took two free kicks in the closing minutes, but neither team could find the back of the net. RSL went into the break with a one-score lead.

we made it to halftime y’all

Second Half

Real Salt Lake came out with eh same defensive intensity after the halftime break.

Emiliano Rigoni and Julio Cascante both took shots in the 58th minute, the first was blocked and the second was saved.

Austin’s Maximiliano Urruti and Jon Gallagher were both shown a yellow card for fouls in the 62nd and 64th minutes.

Brayan Vera and Bryan Oviedo both took shots on the following possession. Neither found the back of the net.

Jasper Löffelsend was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 66th minute.

Emeka Eneli and Danny Musovski stepped on for Löffelsend and Anderson Julio in the 72nd minute.

In the 81st minute, Rubio Rubín put the dagger in Austin FC. He scored his second goal of the night to give RSL a 2-0 lead.

After three minutes of stoppage time was added, Austin defender Julio Cascante got a header to go from right in front of the net.

Right after the goal, Austin got back to the 18-yard box and got a shot off but RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers made the save.

Real Salt Lake pulls out the 2-1 win on the road.

