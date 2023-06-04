Two killed in collision west of Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two people are dead after a crash on a Utah County roadway.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly event happened west of Eagle Mountain on State route 73.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. near milepost 30 in Utah County. SR 73 is one of the main roadways west of the county west of Utah Lake.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said the crash may have been the result of a road rage confrontation. Three cars were involved in the crash.

Details about the ages and identities of the victims are not yet known.

This is breaking news and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.