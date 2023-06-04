Sunday Edition: Chris Stewart’s Vacant Seat, MLB Stadium, Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with the Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman to discuss the process of filling Chris Stewart’s congress seat after stepping down. Then, Salt Lake’s Mayor Mendenhall talks about the potential of a Major League Baseball stadium in the city, and how they prepared for flooding this spring. Finally, Kirsten Hoschouer from the Utah Department of Transportation talks about the 100 Deadliest days, and how to stay safe on the road this summer.

