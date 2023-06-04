KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Quarterback Runs For Touchdown During USFL’s Week 8

Jun 4, 2023, 4:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams ran for a touchdown during the Pittsburgh Maulers’ loss to the Houston Gamblers in Week 8 of the 2023 USFL season.

The Maulers hosted the Gamblers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, June 3.

With 7:52 remaining in the first quarter, Williams kept the ball and ran up the middle for two yards and six points. The opening drive rush by Williams helped the Maulers take an early 7-0 lead.

The Gamblers came back to beat the Maulers, 20-19.

20/26 passing for 214 yards and a 76.9 percent completion rate. Williams had a QBR of 100.5 in the loss. The former Utah standout also ran the ball seven times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

This season, Williams has thrown for 1,094 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

With the loss to the Gamblers, the Maulers dropped to a record of 2-6 this season.

Pittsburgh’s next game is against the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FOX.

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

RELATED: Troy Williams Throws TD Pass, Leads Maulers To Win Over Stars

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

RELATED STORIES

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Launches ‘Always More’ Docuseries

Collin Sexton launched an original docuseries to give fans "an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as I explore what Utah has to offer."

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Eight Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the eighth week of the 2023 USFL season.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Helps USA Win Silver Medal At 3×3 World Cup

Former BYU men's basketball star Jimmer Fredette helped the United States of America earn a silver medal at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubín Scores Twice As Real Salt Lake Defeats Austin FC On Road

Rubio Rubín, who had been in a scoring drought, scored both of RSL's goals en route to a 2-1 win in front of the Austin FC fans.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores Second Goal Of Night Against Austin FC

When it rains, it pours. Rubio Rubín went from zero goals on the season to two in one night against Austin FC on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores First Goal Of Season To Break Tie With Austin FC

Rubio Rubín opened up scoring for Real Salt Lake with a header goal in the 15th minute of the road matchup with Austin FC.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Former Utah Quarterback Runs For Touchdown During USFL’s Week 8