Former Utah Quarterback Runs For Touchdown During USFL’s Week 8

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams ran for a touchdown during the Pittsburgh Maulers’ loss to the Houston Gamblers in Week 8 of the 2023 USFL season.

The Maulers hosted the Gamblers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, June 3.

With 7:52 remaining in the first quarter, Williams kept the ball and ran up the middle for two yards and six points. The opening drive rush by Williams helped the Maulers take an early 7-0 lead.

The Gamblers came back to beat the Maulers, 20-19.

20/26 passing for 214 yards and a 76.9 percent completion rate. Williams had a QBR of 100.5 in the loss. The former Utah standout also ran the ball seven times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

This season, Williams has thrown for 1,094 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

With the loss to the Gamblers, the Maulers dropped to a record of 2-6 this season.

Pittsburgh’s next game is against the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FOX.

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

