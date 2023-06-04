KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Eight Recap

Jun 4, 2023, 5:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the eighth week of the 2023 USFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (6-2)

The former Utah defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Birmingham’s 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (5-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers beat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 20-19, on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (5-3)

The former Utah running back is currently on the Gamblers’ Injured Reserve List and did not play in Houston’s 20-19 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-5)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Michigan’s 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (5-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat the Michigan Panthers, 24-20, on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6)

The former Utah quarterback was 20/26 passing for 214 yards in Pittsburgh’s 20-19 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, June 3. Williams also ran the ball seven times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (5-3)

The former BYU defensive back has six total tackles, three solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Houston’s 20-19 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-5)

The former BYU defensive back had eight total tackles and six solo tackles in Michigan’s 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (5-3)

The former BYU defensive back had nine total tackles, four solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Memphis’ 25-16 win over the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (5-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats beat the New Jersey Generals, 25-16, on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers suffered a 20-19 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (4-4)

The former Weber State defensive end had two total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, and a tackle for loss in Philadelphia’s 27-24 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (2-6)

The former Southern Utah punter punted two times with an average of 45.5 yards per kick in New Jersey’s 25-16 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (4-4)

The former Desert Hills standout had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Philadelphia’s 27-24 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

RELATED STORIES

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

RELATED: Rebooted USFL Returning For Second Season In 2023

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Launches ‘Always More’ Docuseries

Collin Sexton launched an original docuseries to give fans "an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as I explore what Utah has to offer."

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Quarterback Runs For Touchdown During USFL’s Week 8

Troy Williams ran for a touchdown during the Pittsburgh Maulers' loss to the Houston Gamblers in Week 8 of the 2023 USFL season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Helps USA Win Silver Medal At 3×3 World Cup

Former BYU men's basketball star Jimmer Fredette helped the United States of America earn a silver medal at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubín Scores Twice As Real Salt Lake Defeats Austin FC On Road

Rubio Rubín, who had been in a scoring drought, scored both of RSL's goals en route to a 2-1 win in front of the Austin FC fans.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores Second Goal Of Night Against Austin FC

When it rains, it pours. Rubio Rubín went from zero goals on the season to two in one night against Austin FC on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores First Goal Of Season To Break Tie With Austin FC

Rubio Rubín opened up scoring for Real Salt Lake with a header goal in the 15th minute of the road matchup with Austin FC.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Eight Recap