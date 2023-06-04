Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Eight Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the eighth week of the 2023 USFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (6-2)

The former Utah defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Birmingham’s 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Just like old times! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/x8fhLVTqzX — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) June 3, 2023

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (5-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers beat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 20-19, on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (5-3)

The former Utah running back is currently on the Gamblers’ Injured Reserve List and did not play in Houston’s 20-19 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-5)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and four solo tackles in Michigan’s 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (5-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat the Michigan Panthers, 24-20, on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6)

The former Utah quarterback was 20/26 passing for 214 yards in Pittsburgh’s 20-19 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, June 3. Williams also ran the ball seven times for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (5-3)

The former BYU defensive back has six total tackles, three solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Houston’s 20-19 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/EpPQG6z0j2 — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) June 3, 2023

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-5)

The former BYU defensive back had eight total tackles and six solo tackles in Michigan’s 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (5-3)

The former BYU defensive back had nine total tackles, four solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Memphis’ 25-16 win over the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (5-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats beat the New Jersey Generals, 25-16, on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Cruising along another win! 🚤 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6v0BmjVM9y — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) June 4, 2023

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers suffered a 20-19 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (4-4)

The former Weber State defensive end had two total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, and a tackle for loss in Philadelphia’s 27-24 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (2-6)

The former Southern Utah punter punted two times with an average of 45.5 yards per kick in New Jersey’s 25-16 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, June 4.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (4-4)

The former Desert Hills standout had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Philadelphia’s 27-24 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 3.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

RELATED: Rebooted USFL Returning For Second Season In 2023

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Follow @kyleireland