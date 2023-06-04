KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Launches ‘Always More’ Docuseries

Jun 4, 2023, 5:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Collin Sexton launched an original docuseries on YouTube to give fans “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as I explore what Utah has to offer.”

The Jazzman posted the first episode of the series on June 2.

During the initial 17-minute episode, Sexton gives Jazz and basketball fans a “deeper look” into his life as an NBA player in the state of Utah.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In the “exclusive behind-the-scenes look,” Sexton discusses his passion for hiking in the Beehive State, goals for next season, and thoughts on the current NBA Playoffs.

The first episode of “Always More” is available on Sexton’s YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

About Collin Sexton

Before his time in the NBA, the Georgia native played college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his only season with the Crimson Tide, Sexton averaged 19.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field, including 33.6 percent from three. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest over 33 games. Sexton led Alabama to the NCAA Tournament.

After his lone college season, Sexton was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Following four seasons with the Cavs, Sexton was traded to the Jazz in September 2022. As part of the deal, Sexton signed a four-year contract extension with Utah.

In his five NBA seasons, Sexton has averaged 19.0 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting overall and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s also averaged 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Sexton’s played in 266 NBA contests, including 223 starts.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton’s Top Five Plays Of 2022-23 Season

This season, Sexton battled through a couple of injuries and only played in 48 games for the Jazz. The guard started 15 of those contests. In his only season in Utah so far, Sexton averaged 14.3 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting, including 39.3 percent on three-pointers. He also recorded 2.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 23.9 minutes per contest.

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Sexton, alongside Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler, helped Team Utah Jazz win the Skills Challenge.

Sexton recently represented the Jazz at the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery in May.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Eight Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the eighth week of the 2023 USFL season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Quarterback Runs For Touchdown During USFL’s Week 8

Troy Williams ran for a touchdown during the Pittsburgh Maulers' loss to the Houston Gamblers in Week 8 of the 2023 USFL season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Helps USA Win Silver Medal At 3×3 World Cup

Former BYU men's basketball star Jimmer Fredette helped the United States of America earn a silver medal at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubín Scores Twice As Real Salt Lake Defeats Austin FC On Road

Rubio Rubín, who had been in a scoring drought, scored both of RSL's goals en route to a 2-1 win in front of the Austin FC fans.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores Second Goal Of Night Against Austin FC

When it rains, it pours. Rubio Rubín went from zero goals on the season to two in one night against Austin FC on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rubio Rubín Scores First Goal Of Season To Break Tie With Austin FC

Rubio Rubín opened up scoring for Real Salt Lake with a header goal in the 15th minute of the road matchup with Austin FC.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Launches ‘Always More’ Docuseries