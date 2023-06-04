Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Launches ‘Always More’ Docuseries

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Collin Sexton launched an original docuseries on YouTube to give fans “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as I explore what Utah has to offer.”

The Jazzman posted the first episode of the series on June 2.

During the initial 17-minute episode, Sexton gives Jazz and basketball fans a “deeper look” into his life as an NBA player in the state of Utah.

In the “exclusive behind-the-scenes look,” Sexton discusses his passion for hiking in the Beehive State, goals for next season, and thoughts on the current NBA Playoffs.

The first episode of “Always More” is available on Sexton’s YouTube channel.

About Collin Sexton

Before his time in the NBA, the Georgia native played college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his only season with the Crimson Tide, Sexton averaged 19.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field, including 33.6 percent from three. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest over 33 games. Sexton led Alabama to the NCAA Tournament.

After his lone college season, Sexton was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Following four seasons with the Cavs, Sexton was traded to the Jazz in September 2022. As part of the deal, Sexton signed a four-year contract extension with Utah.

In his five NBA seasons, Sexton has averaged 19.0 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting overall and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s also averaged 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Sexton’s played in 266 NBA contests, including 223 starts.

This season, Sexton battled through a couple of injuries and only played in 48 games for the Jazz. The guard started 15 of those contests. In his only season in Utah so far, Sexton averaged 14.3 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting, including 39.3 percent on three-pointers. He also recorded 2.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 23.9 minutes per contest.

During NBA All-Star Weekend, Sexton, alongside Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler, helped Team Utah Jazz win the Skills Challenge.

Sexton recently represented the Jazz at the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery in May.

