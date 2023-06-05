KSL Flood Watch
Fan dies at Argentinian soccer match after falling from stands

Jun 4, 2023, 7:17 PM

Police and firefighters work at the site where a spectator fell from the top of a grandstand during...

Police and firefighters work at the site where a spectator fell from the top of a grandstand during the 2023 Argentine Professional Football League Tournament match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia at the El Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, on June 3. (Alejandro Pagni/AFP/Getty Images)

(Alejandro Pagni/AFP/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —A soccer fan died on Saturday after falling from a stand during a match at River Plate’s Mas Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the club announced.

The game, which was being played between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia, was suspended after 26 minutes and the players did not return to the field. Medical teams arrived “immediately” at the incident, as did police and security teams, according to the club.

In a statement posted to its website on Saturday, River Plate said, “During the match tonight against Defensa y Justicia, a fan fell from the Sivori Alta stand and died in the act.

“The Sivori Alta grandstand, where the deceased had his season ticket, was at 90% capacity. At the time of the fall there was no intervention by third parties. It was also verified that there were no acts of violence in the stand or around it.”

The club detailed that the whole stadium was evacuated shortly after the incident, and that security agencies and the Specialized Fiscal Unit for Mass Events, headed by Dr Celsa Ramírez, have started investigations into the incident and closed the stand for 24 hours to obtain evidence.

River Plate also announced a day of mourning on Sunday during which the club flag will fly at half-staff, and expressed its condolences to the family and loved ones of the supporter.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

