Norma Hunt, wife of late Chiefs founder and only woman to attend every Super Bowl, dies at 85

Jun 4, 2023, 8:18 PM

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Norma Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Norma Hunt, the second wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died. She was 85.

The Hunt family, which still owns the franchise, announced the passing of the Chiefs’ matriarch in a statement released by the team Sunday night. No cause of death was given.

Norma Hunt was among the few to have attended every Super Bowl when she was present for the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Lamar Hunt, one of the founders of the AFL and a force behind its 1970 merger with the NFL, died in 2006.

Norma Hunt had two sons, Clark and Daniel, and was closely linked to the Chiefs franchise through her charitable work. Clark Hunt became the chairman of the franchise after his father’s death and has become a leading voice in NFL ownership.

“Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams,” the Hunt family said. “She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way — from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls.

“She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who knew Norma Hunt for almost four decades, called her “a significant presence in the NFL.”

“Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization, which she greatly adored,” Goodell said. “Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game. She loved being around the team and referred to the players as ‘real-life superheroes.’ Norma attended every Super Bowl ever played, including the two recent Chiefs’ victories, and was the only woman to do so.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also had grown close to Hunt the past few years, posted on social media: “Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she helped build. She will be missed!”

The team had yet to announce memorial details Sunday night.

