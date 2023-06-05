Teenager drowns in Palisade State Park after getting caught in storm, officials say

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A 18-year-old man died from an apparent drowning at Palisade State Park Saturday afternoon.

According to a Utah State Parks press release, the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Park first responders were called to a drowning at approximately 5 p.m.

“The man, 18-year-old Alejandro Morales from Goshen, Utah, was swimming with friends when the weather conditions began to deteriorate,” stated the press release.

Nearby bystanders assisted with other swimmers caught in the storm but could not reach Morales, officials say. The teen went below the water and did not resurface, prompting witnesses to call 911.

“After searching the area, first responders located Morales in 15-20 feet of water,” stated the press release. “The water had a surface temperature of approximately 65 degrees. He was not wearing a life jacket when he was recovered.”

According to officials, the first responders transported Morales to the Gunnison Valley Hospital, where he died.

“With the recreation season now underway, outdoor recreators should work diligently to keep safety a top priority,” stated the press release. “Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and be sure to let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return. Checking weather conditions and water temperatures is also vital.”