Man killed, woman sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A motorcycle vs. car crash has killed one man and critically injured a woman Sunday evening.

Murray police spokeswoman Kristin Reardon told KSL that the motorcycle with two passengers collided with a passenger vehicle at 4500 South and State Street at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Reardon said both motorcyclists were transported to a local hospital, but the man died from his injuries. The woman was in critical but stable condition.

She said investigators are investigating the cause of the crash. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is working with police.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.