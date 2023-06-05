Police searching for suspect after one hurt in SLC shooting

KSL Flood Watch
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was shot and injured near 300 S. Main Street early Monday morning, and police say the shooter remains at large.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports of a person with a weapon before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they learned the suspect had fired multiple rounds and they located a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers also found property damage and other evidence near 32 E. Exchange Place and near 300 S. Main Street. Officers have not released a motive for the shooting and said no other victims were located.

