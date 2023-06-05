KSL Flood Watch
Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: SUU

Jun 5, 2023, 8:39 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – We are 13 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener against Florida in Rice-Eccles Stadium and thought it would be fun to countdown the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate.

While not every game went Utah’s way last season, they did enough to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, go back-to-back as conference champions, and earn their second berth in a row to the “Grandaddy of them All”.

Many believe Utah has a good chance of threepeating in 2023 due to the talent returning and the coaches’ aggressive approach in the Transfer Portal to address a few deficiencies.  Unfortunately, we still have some time to go before we find out, but in the meantime let’s take a trip down memory lane with this week’s focus on Utah’s game against SUU last season.

Utah Football’s Dalton Kincaid Goes Sky High Against SUU

There are tons and tons of great plays to choose from when your team drops 73 points on their opponent and that’s exactly what Utah did in their home opener with Southern Utah last September. However, tight end Dalton Kincaid’s hurdle is the winner for this particular game.

The reason for picking Kincaid’s leap over other options honestly has to do with hindsight being 20/20. It feels like this was Kincaid’s “coming out” party- him putting all of us on notice that he was going to be a force in 2022.

At this point of the season, most people were still more focused on fellow tight end Brant Kuithe and his abilities- rightfully so, but there were arguments to be made for Kincaid too. This play just feels like the start of his climb to being a USC destroyer and eventual 2023 first round Draft pick.

Kincaid led the Utes in receptions against the Thunderbirds bringing in seven catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns along with that beautiful display of athleticism with the hurdle.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

