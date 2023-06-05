KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Three bodies recovered in Iowa building collapse; lawsuit accuses city and owners of negligence

Jun 5, 2023, 10:08 AM

Three search and rescue workers and a dog approach the site of a building collapse in Davenport, Io...

Three search and rescue workers and a dog approach the site of a building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, during a search, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Grace Kinnicutt/Quad City Times via AP)

(Grace Kinnicutt/Quad City Times via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bodies of three men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building, the police chief in Davenport, Iowa, announced Monday.

“We don’t have any other information at this time that there are any additional people missing,” Chief Jeff Bladel said.

One of the residents injured in the collapse of an apartment building sued the city of Davenport and the building’s current and former owners on Monday, alleging they knew of the deteriorating conditions and failed to warn residents of the risk.

The complaint filed on behalf of Dayna Feuerbach alleges multiple counts of negligence and seeks unspecified damages. It also notes that additional lawsuits are likely.

“The city had warning after warning,” attorney Jeffrey Goodman said in an interview with The Associated Press. He called it a common trend in major structural collapses he’s seen. “They had the responsibility to make sure that the safety of the citizens comes first. It is very clear that the city of Davenport didn’t do that.”

Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered Saturday. The body of Ryan Hitchcock was recovered Sunday and Daniel Prien early Monday. The discoveries came after authorities announced that the search for survivors had been completed, with attention turning to shoring up the remaining structure so recovery efforts could begin.

City officials had said earlier that Colvin, 42; Hitchcock, 51; and Prien, 60; had “high probability of being home at the time of the collapse.” Searching for them has proven to be extremely dangerous. The remains of the six-story apartment building were constantly in motion in the first 24 to 36 hours after it collapsed on May 28, putting rescuers at great risk.

“We are doing the best we can to balance the building conditions and the safety of our responders,” Fire Chief Mike Carlsten told reporters. He said conditions have forced a response that may take “days and weeks” instead of what ideally would have been minutes or hours.

Mayor Mike Matson said last week that any complaints about the rescue and recovery process should be directed at him, not first responders.

Unresolved questions include why neither the owner nor city officials warned residents about potential danger. A structural engineer’s report issued days before the collapse indicated a wall of the century-old building was at imminent risk of crumbling.

Documents released by the city show that city officials and the building’s owner had been warned for months that parts of the building were unstable.

Tenants also complained to the city in recent years about a host of problems they say were ignored by property managers, including no heat or hot water for weeks or even months at a time, as well as mold and water leakage from ceilings and toilets. While city officials tried to address some complaints and gave vacate orders to individual apartments, a broader evacuation was never ordered, records show.

Current and former residents told The Associated Press about interior cracks on the wall that ultimately collapsed that were reported to building management. One woman whose apartment ended up in a huge pile of rubble had to have her leg amputated in order to be rescued.

Andrew Wold, the building’s owner, released a statement dated May 30 saying “our thoughts and prayers are with our tenants.” He has made no statement since then, and efforts to reach him, his company and a man believed to be his attorney have been unsuccessful. The mayor and other officials say they have had no contact with the owner since the collapse.

County records show Davenport Hotel L.L.C. acquired the building in a 2021 deal worth $4.2 million.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Search and rescue teams leave the command post at St. Mary's Wilderness en route to the Blue Ridge ...

Michael Balsamo and Ashley Thomas

No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

An unresponsive plane that flew over the nation’s capital caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia.

11 hours ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Norma Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs raises the Vince Lombardi Troph...

Dave Skretta

Norma Hunt, wife of late Chiefs founder and only woman to attend every Super Bowl, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the second wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died. She was 85.

1 day ago

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A ...

Michael Balsamo and Ashley Thomas

Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia

A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia.

1 day ago

A Connecticut bakery suffered some property damage after a bear-y unexpected guest made a surprise ...

Zoe Sottile

Bear destroys 60 cupcakes after breaking into Connecticut bakery

A Connecticut bakery suffered some property damage after a bear-y unexpected guest made a surprise visit.

1 day ago

The US Postal Service's dog bite awareness campaign draws attention to a nationwide problem and ask...

Ashley R. Williams

US Postal Service releases national dog bite rankings

Ahead of National Dog Bite Awareness Week, the US Postal Service reminds pet owners that for mail carriers, a dog’s bite is worse than its bark.

1 day ago

FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Gua...

Melissa Alonso, Nouran Salahieh, Isabel Rosales and Jaide Garcia

California is investigating after a private jet carrying migrants arrived in Sacramento, officials say

An investigation is underway after over a dozen migrants arrived in Sacramento, California, by private jet “with no prior arrangement or care in place,” Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta said Saturday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Three bodies recovered in Iowa building collapse; lawsuit accuses city and owners of negligence