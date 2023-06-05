KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Alex Smith, Eric Weddle Up For 2024 College Football Hall Of Fame

Jun 5, 2023, 10:13 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been nearly 20 years since Utah quarterback Alex Smith and safety Eric Weddle helped forever change the college football landscape and now, they are up for the 2024 College Football HOF.

Led by head football coach Urban Meyer, Smith and Weddle were key contributors to the Utes’ first undefeated season in 2004 that led to Utah’s first-ever New Years Six Bowl appearance in 2005. Utah would finish that season 12-0 and earn the moniker the “Original BCS Busters” after Hawaii, Boise State, and TCU all created havoc to a system meant to keep them out.

Smith would go on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers. Weddle played for the Utes two more seasons before eventually being picked up by the San Diego Chargers in the 2nd round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Both players were only two-star prospects out of high school but went on to have long and inspiring NFL careers.

More On Smith, Weddle’s HOF Careers

Not only did Smith and Weddle help to change college football, they also helped push the limits of what is possible in the NFL.

After suffering a grotesque leg injury that nearly took his life while playing for the Washington Commanders, Smith battled for two years to get back on the field. Many thought he was crazy, but Smith eventually did make it back out onto the gridiron and helped lead the Commanders to the Playoffs in 2020. Smith’s efforts earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Weddle also showed great tenacity during his NFL career that finished up with a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams. Just weeks before the Rams played in the Super Bowl, Weddle was at home, enjoying retirement when he received the call to return and be part of L.A.’s championship efforts.

Smith and Weddle are two of 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Over 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers received a ballot today. The 2024 HOF class will be announced at a later date.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football Standouts Sign With Browns, Commanders

A pair of former University of Utah football players joined new NFL teams after signing with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Golden Knights Know From Experience Game 1 Victory Doesn’t Ensure Win Over Panthers

“I think we're a little bit more humble to the situation now,” said Jonathan Marchessault, who also played for Vegas in its first Cup Final.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: SUU

We thought it would be fun to countdown the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate with this week's focus on SUU.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Fall To Seattle Seawolves Amid Hunt For Playoff Spot

The Utah Warriors failed to pick up a much-needed victory to move up the West standings after falling on the road to the Seattle Seawolves.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Heat Roar Back In 4th Quarter, Beat Nuggets In Game 2 Of NBA Finals

The Miami Heat evened up the NBA Finals by overcoming a monster effort from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Sunday night.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Launches ‘Always More’ Docuseries

Collin Sexton launched an original docuseries to give fans "an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as I explore what Utah has to offer."

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Alex Smith, Eric Weddle Up For 2024 College Football Hall Of Fame