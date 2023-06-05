Alex Smith, Eric Weddle Up For 2024 College Football Hall Of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been nearly 20 years since Utah quarterback Alex Smith and safety Eric Weddle helped forever change the college football landscape and now, they are up for the 2024 College Football HOF.

Led by head football coach Urban Meyer, Smith and Weddle were key contributors to the Utes’ first undefeated season in 2004 that led to Utah’s first-ever New Years Six Bowl appearance in 2005. Utah would finish that season 12-0 and earn the moniker the “Original BCS Busters” after Hawaii, Boise State, and TCU all created havoc to a system meant to keep them out.

Smith would go on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers. Weddle played for the Utes two more seasons before eventually being picked up by the San Diego Chargers in the 2nd round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Both players were only two-star prospects out of high school but went on to have long and inspiring NFL careers.

More On Smith, Weddle’s HOF Careers

Not only did Smith and Weddle help to change college football, they also helped push the limits of what is possible in the NFL.

After suffering a grotesque leg injury that nearly took his life while playing for the Washington Commanders, Smith battled for two years to get back on the field. Many thought he was crazy, but Smith eventually did make it back out onto the gridiron and helped lead the Commanders to the Playoffs in 2020. Smith’s efforts earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Weddle also showed great tenacity during his NFL career that finished up with a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams. Just weeks before the Rams played in the Super Bowl, Weddle was at home, enjoying retirement when he received the call to return and be part of L.A.’s championship efforts.

Smith and Weddle are two of 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Over 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers received a ballot today. The 2024 HOF class will be announced at a later date.

