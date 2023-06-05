Former Utah Football Standouts Sign With Browns, Commanders

SALT LAKE CITY – A pair of former University of Utah football players joined new NFL teams after signing with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

Despite it being the midway point of the NFL offseason, professional football never sleeps and teams are always looking to improve.

Two former Utes recently joined a pair of franchises eyeing that improvement.

On Monday, June 5, the Browns announced the signing of former Utah tight end Hunter Thedford. In late May, the Commanders signed former Utah defensive back Terrell Burgess.

Hunter Thedford joins the Browns

Prior to his professional career, Thedford played college football at SMU and Utah. After playing at SMU from 2016-18, the Comanche, Texas native transferred to Utah for the 2019 season.

In his lone season with the Utes, Thedford caught two passes for 12 yards in three starts.

We have signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford and released T Joe Haeg. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 5, 2023

Following his college career, the former tight end and current offensive tackle signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

In 2022, Thedford played in the USFL and recorded 13 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown for the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Since 2022, Thedford has also spent time in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

Terrell Burgess joins the Commanders

Before his professional career, the San Marcos, California native played for the Utes from 2016-19. During his four seasons at Utah, Burgess recorded 116 total tackles, 72 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, 10 pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries in 45 games.

The safety was selected by the Los Angeles Rams during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Utah standout helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

We have made multiple roster moves:

–Signed S Terrell Burgess and TE Brandon Dillon

–Released CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.

–Placed G Andrew Norwell on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 30, 2023

In November 2022, the Rams waived Burgess. Two days later, the New York Giants added the former Ute to their practice squad. Burgess was waived by the Giants in May.

During his NFL career, the safety has posted 29 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, and one pass breakup in 30 games played.

