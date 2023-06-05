KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Yellowstone urges visitors to protect wildlife after tourists put baby elk in their car

Jun 5, 2023, 2:17 PM

FILE: Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS/Jacob W. Frank)...

FILE: Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS/Jacob W. Frank)

(NPS/Jacob W. Frank)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —Yellowstone National Park has urged visitors to protect wildlife after a string of incidents that have left animals killed or endangered, including one in which tourists gave a newborn elk a ride in their car.

The park issued a plea late last week asking visitors to drive carefully and follow safety regulations after several reports of fatal collisions between vehicles and wildlife.

“In recent days, some actions by visitors have led to the endangerment of people and wildlife and resulted in the death of wildlife,” the park said in a press release.

“The park calls on visitors to protect wildlife by understanding how their actions can negatively impact wildlife.”

Man pleads guilty to picking up Yellowstone bison calf that was rejected by herd, euthanized

On Memorial Day weekend, visitors put a newborn elk calf in their car and brought it to the West Yellowstone Police Department. The calf later ran into the forest. Its condition is unknown, the park said.

On May 28, two adult black bears, both dark chocolate brown in color, were struck and killed in separate vehicle collisions in the park, Yellowstone said.

At about 5 p.m., a vehicle hit an adult male black bear near milepost 14 on U.S. Highway 191 in the northwestern section of Yellowstone.

Later that evening, a second adult male black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle at milepost 29 on U.S. Highway 191, the park said.

One elk and one bison were also hit by separate vehicles in the days since, Yellowstone said.

 

Speed enforcement

 

The park said they would be “significantly increasing speed enforcement” on U.S. Highway 191 in the park, where the speed limit is 55 mph. On most other park roads, the limit is 45 mph or less, Yellowstone said.

The park urged drivers to be careful at night, noting that animal fur absorbs light, making them harder to detect.

Yellowstone also warned visitors to keep their distance from the wildlife after a number of incidents were reported.

A man grabbed a struggling newborn bison calf and pushed it up from the river and onto the roadway in the northeastern section of the park on May 20.

The calf ended up being euthanized and the man pleaded guilty to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife, the US attorney’s office for Wyoming said on May 31.

Last year, two visitors were gored by bison after getting too close to the animals, the park said.

The park said they are investigating a range of other recent bison-related incidents.

Yellowstone emphasized that park regulations require visitors to remain 25 yards away from all wildlife and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space,” the park said in the release.

Paradise Afshar contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Snowbasin moving snow...

Mike Anderson

Snowbasin moving snow to prepare for summer recreation

Some Utah ski resorts, like Snowbasin are moving snow to make way for their summer season, thanks to our record-breaking snowpack.

4 days ago

Bear trap...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

Utah wildlife officials set up traps, signs after bear encounter above Bountiful

Utah wildlife officials have set up traps in a canyon above Bountiful after a man reported a bear encounter at a campsite in the canyon early Thursday.

4 days ago

The 'rare' white calf that was born in Bear River State park, in Evanston, Wyoming. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

‘Rare’ white bison calf draws crowds to Evanston

A new white bison calf is bringing many people to Evanston, Wyoming, but it might not be as rare as some people think. 

7 days ago

Michael McKnight...

Karah Brackin

Utah runner wins 250 mile ultramarathon

Every week, Michael McKnight is running approximately 70 miles.

7 days ago

Mature bird stands with chicks...

Carter Williams

Widowed peregrine falcon cares for 3 chicks on downtown Salt Lake skyscraper

Utah wildlife enthusiasts are hopeful that three peregrine falcon chicks will be able to successfully fledge from a downtown Salt Lake City skyscraper next month after their mother was struck and killed by a car shortly before the tiny birds hatched.

7 days ago

The debris leftover from the January avalanche. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Bridal Veil Falls remains closed; avalanche deposit creating safety hazard

Even as Utahns mark the unofficial start to summer, Bridal Veil Falls remains closed because of debris and ice left behind from a January avalanche.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Yellowstone urges visitors to protect wildlife after tourists put baby elk in their car